Bad Boys for Life Tops Home Video Charts

✖

Movie theaters around the world might be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but movie fans are just as excited as ever to check out exciting adventures, with the home-video market being dominated by Bad Boys for Life, according to DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group’s "Watched at Home Top 20" list for the week ending on May 7th. The numbers account for audiences checking out the film on both digital platforms and on physical media, though it doesn't include subscription streaming services. Check out the full list of the top 20 movies that in-home audiences are checking out and stay tuned for updates on films in future weeks.

Bad Boys For Life Sonic the Hedgehog Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Jumanji: The Next Level The Gentlemen Dolittle The Call of the Wild 1917 Little Women Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn Underwater Like a Boss Bloodshot The Way Back Ip Man 4: The Finale Knives Out Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge Spies in Disguise Frozen II Fantasy Island

In Bad Boys for Life, the original Bad Boys, Mike Lowry (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), are back. After a string of assassinations and an attempt on Mike’s life, he convinces a hesitant Marcus to hold off retirement and partner one last time. Together, they team up with AMMO, the new hotshot division of the Miami PD, to take down the merciless head of the Aretas Cartel. Rounding out the cast are Vanessa Hudgens (Spring Breakers), Alexander Ludwig (TV’s Vikings), Charles Melton (TV’s Riverdale), Paola Nuñez (TV’s The Purge), Kate del Castillo (The Book of Life), award-winning recording artist Nicky Jam, and Bad Boys franchise veteran Joe Pantoliano.

The film marked the first entry in the saga since 2003, with the original film debuting in 1995, leaving some fans thinking the adventure could serve as the conclusion of the decade-spanning journey. The film's success, however, has seemingly revived the franchise, with producer Jerry Bruckheimer claiming earlier this year that work has begun on the script for the fourth film.

"We had a great experience on the first one, both through the development process with Tom Rothman [chair of Sony] and his team, and then through the editing process and filming process… We put together, along with their help, a movie that’s very satisfying for the audience, and we’d like to do it again, and I think they’d like us to do it again. We’re currently working on a draft for the fourth one," Bruckheimer confirmed with Collider.

