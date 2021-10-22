Bam Margera Gets 3-Year Restraining Order From Jackass Director

✖

Bam Margera is banned from Jackass productions for three years. The director of the beloved series was granted a restraining order against the star this week. Jeff Tremaine claims that the Viva La Bam star had threatened his wife and kids, and the courts decided to intervene after his complaints. TMZ reports that Margera had a bone to pick with Johnny Knoxville and the series director in the time they’ve been filming Jackass 4. Now, after alleged threats to the filmmaker’s children and his co-stars, the MTV star will be watching from the outside in. Unfortunately, there seem to be some real issues plaguing Margera as he’s spoken about his struggles with mental health.

Knoxville actually told Digital Spy that he just wanted the best for his friend. "We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs,” he said. “We tried to push that along. I think that’s all I really want to say about it. I don’t want to get into a public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better."

Margera told his fans on Instagram that he was truly desperate. "I wrote them so many ideas, and if I'm not in the movie and they use my ideas, how do you think that will make me feel?… The last thing I want to do is be in a courtroom with Jeff Tremaine, I love him,” Margera pleaded. “But f***, man, I'm not in Jackass 4? If anybody cares about me, don't go see their movie, because I will make mine way f***ing radder if you just Venmo me a dollar… Jackass was everything to me."

"If anybody cares about me at all, then throw me a f***ing bone and send a dollar to this Venmo and the more you send, the radder s*** we can do, and I give everyone f***ing credit for it… Like, I can't compete with their $10m, ladies and gentlemen, but if I had that, I would blow them out of the f***ing water,” he continued. ”Jackass does not care about me. Understand that, ladies and gentlemen… It was like my family, that won't let me in because they say I'm out there being a Jackass on TMZ. So I can't be in Jackass because I'm out there being a jackass?"

Will you be watching Jackass 4? Let us know down in the comments below!