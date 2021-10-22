Jackass Star Johnny Knoxville Addresses Bam Margera Controversy

✖

Jackass’s Johnny Knoxville had to share his opinion about what’s going on with Bam Margera. It’s been a rough couple of years for the Viva La Bam star after close friend Ryan Dunn passed away in an automobile accident. Margera was kicked off the set of Jackass 4 and the entire production has had to address his absence as one of their roaming cast of characters. TMZ reported that director Jeff Tremaine had to seek legal action to keep the skateboarder away from the filming. Margera has told multiple outlets that he’s been fired from the project. And the other stars have basically confirmed this is true. It’s a sad situation and all of them are hoping that Bam gets the help that he needs before worrying about extreme stunts. Check out what Knoxville said to Digital Spy down below:

"We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs,” the star said. “We tried to push that along. I think that’s all I really want to say about it. I don’t want to get into a public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better."

Margera’s Instagram message was very raw and a lot of his fans were concerned for his well-being after the post went live.

"I wrote them so many ideas, and if I'm not in the movie and they use my ideas, how do you think that will make me feel?… The last thing I want to do is be in a courtroom with Jeff Tremaine, I love him,” Margera pleaded emotionally. “But f***, man, I'm not in Jackass 4? If anybody cares about me, don't go see their movie, because I will make mine way f***ing radder if you just Venmo me a dollar… Jackass was everything to me."

"If anybody cares about me at all, then throw me a f***ing bone and send a dollar to this Venmo and the more you send, the radder s*** we can do, and I give everyone f***ing credit for it… Like, I can't compete with their $10m, ladies and gentlemen, but if I had that, I would blow them out of the f***ing water,” he continued. ”Jackass does not care about me. Understand that, ladies and gentlemen… It was like my family, that won't let me in because they say I'm out there being a Jackass on TMZ. So I can't be in Jackass because I'm out there being a jackass?"

Are you going to watch Jackass 4 without Margera in the lineup? Let us know down in the comments!