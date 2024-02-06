Barbie Soundtrack Producer Says They Won't Perform "I'm Just Ken" at Oscars Without Ryan Gosling

As the Academy Awards get closer and closer, all eyes are on Ryan Gosling. In addition to being up for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar, Gosling's hit ballad from Barbie is nominated for Best Original Song. "I'm Just Ken" is one of the five tracks vying for the award, and the songs that are nominated are usually performed live at the show every year. Everyone has been waiting to see if Gosling will actually take the stage and belt out "I'm Just Ken" in front of the live audience.

If Gosling opts not to perform the song live, it appears the song won't be performed at the show at all. Mark Ronson, who produced the Barbie soundtrack and co-wrote "I'm Just Ken," recently talked with Variety about Gosling's potential performance. He was adamant that, while he wants desperately for the song to be performed, it won't happen without Gosling on the microphone.

"That would be great," Ronson said of Gosling performing "I'm Just Ken" at the Academy Awards. "Did he confirm it to you? I want to know... it's my dream! It's my dream."

Gosling has yet to confirm one way or another, but Ronson has made one thing clear: "I'm Just Ken" is only being performed at the Oscars if Gosling sings it. When tossed the idea of bringing in someone else to sing, Ronson replied, "No. I think if Ryan doesn't do it then we're not doing it."

Before the Academy Award nominations were announced, Gosling was already getting asked about performing "I'm Just Ken" live during the Oscars telecast. He joked around about what a potential singing engagement would include, but didn't allude one way or another to his potential plans. At that point, the nomination for "I'm Just Ken" wasn't official.

"Well, I haven't been invited. And I wasn't thinking about it until now, and now it's all I'm going to think about," Gosling told W Magazine. "Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?"

"I'm Just Ken" is one of two songs from Barbie to get nominated for Best Original Song at this year's Oscars. Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" is the other Barbie song on the ballot, and appears to be the frontrunner to win the award.

This year's Academy Awards will air live on ABC March 10th.