Cold Stone Scooping Up the Best Day Ever With New Barbie Inspired Treats

We're just a few weeks away from Barbie hitting theaters but the summer is already awash in pink as hype for the Greta Gerwig directed movie ramps up. It seems like every day there's some new Barbie-related merch or offering — including food — and now Cold Stone Creamery is getting in on the Barbie Land takeover. the ice cream brand recently announced that it is partnering with Warner Bros. and Mattel for a new Barbie-inspired flavor — Pink Cotton Candy — and it's available in stores and online now.

The new Pink Cotton Candy treat is available for customers and fans in two forms: a Creation and a cake. All That Glitters is Pink Creation, per the brand, perfectly combines Pink Cotton Candy Ice Cream, Graham Cracker Pie Crust, Dance Party Sprinkles and Whipped Topping to perfectly capture the essence of the iconic character.

To really have a Barbie party, customers can get the Best Cake Ever! The cake is described as drawing inspiration from the film's Best Day Ever themes and is made with layers of moist yellow cake and Pink Cotton Candy Ice cream with Dance Party Sprinkles wrapped in a fluffy white frosting. Additionally, guests can get their Gotta Have It Creations in limited edition Barbie movie themed custom cups while supplies last.

"We are excited Warner Bros. chose to collaborate with Cold Stone Creamery for this playful and empowering new BARBIE movie-themed flavor profile," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery®. "Two brands that inspire creativity make for a powerful activation, and we know our customers will love our new Barbie movie-inspired Creation and cake. The perfectly pink hues capture this beloved iconic character's big, bold personality. Add in the Dance Party Sprinkles, and it's like Barbie herself showed up to join in the fun!"

Who is in the Barbie Cast?

Barbie will star Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, as well as Issa Rae as President Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie, Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans will all play different versions of Ken, with Emerald Fennell as Midge, Michael Cera as Allan.

The cast of Barbie also includes Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, America Ferrera, Arana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela.

What is the Barbie Movie About?

In Barbie, after being expelled from Barbieland for being a less-than-perfect doll, Barbie sets off to the real world to find true happiness. Barbie will be directed by Greta Gerwig, with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner.

"The first time I read the 'Barbie' script, my reaction was, 'Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day,'" Robbie revealed in an interview earlier this year. "because they are never going to let us make this movie.' But they did."

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.

