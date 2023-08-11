Fast & Furious: Gal Gadot Recalls "Insane" Stunt With Flaming Trucks During the Day

Gal Gadot's newest thriller, Heart of Stone, is now streaming on Netflix. Before the SAG Strike, Gadot embarked on her press tour for the film, and some of her past and future projects have come up along the way. The actor has teased a return to DC in Wonder Woman 3, but it has since been reported that the threequel is not actually in development. While fans may not see Gadot play Wonder Woman again, it is likely they will see her as Gisele Yashar in the upcoming Fast X: Part 2. Fast X was released in theaters this year and featured the surprise return of Gadot's character, who died back in Fast & Furious 6. Recently, Gadot appeared on Hot Ones and recalled a day of filming the sixth installment.

"When we were filming in one of the Canary Islands and they shut the roads there and they literally set a huge truck and a huge bunch of very expensive cars on fire during the day. It was just like you do with a matchbox," Gadot explained. "Fast & Furious, every set piece that they have with the cars, trains, rockets, airplanes, all these different vehicles, are insane. It's crazy."

Gal Gadot Comments on Fast X Return:

Soon after Fast X was released in theaters, Gadot took to Instagram to celebrate her return.

"Missed my Fast family! I'm overwhelmed with excitement. To my fans, your continuous love and support fuels this journey. Here's to honoring the legacy, the fans and the #FastFamily that we've built together," Gadot wrote.

In May, franchise star Vin Diesel attended the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project Block Party along with some other actors from the Fast Saga, and they all addressed the return of Gadot and Dwyane Johnson.

"The conversations are what makes the best movie? What feels right for a franchise? How do you make as many people happy in this world? And both of them clearly make people happy," Diesel told The Hollywood Reporter. "Underscore that with this running theme of unity that prevails in the Fast and Furious saga, and it's a match made in heaven."

Michelle Rodriguez added, "I was laughing my butt off. I was like, 'Ha, ha, you try getting away with something like that in your franchise!' It's crazy what we get away with." She continued, "The whole Gal storyline had been in the works for a while, a couple of movies in, and there's even footage shot already so it didn't surprise me as much as Dwayne coming back. That was like really cool."

Jordana Brewster added, "First, I heard about Gal, and then I heard Dwayne, and it was just sort of mindblowing that they were coming back." Fast X's Alan Ritchson (Agent Rimes) also chimed in, saying, "I, like everybody as a fan of the franchise, was blown away, I did not see that coming. I wasn't given warning before I saw it, it just happened, so my experience was just like everybody else's where I was like, 'What did I just see?'"

Stay tuned fore more updates about the Fast Saga.