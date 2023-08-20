Barbie Movie Teases Upcoming "I'm Just Ken" Exclusive

Barbie is the summer hit that just won't quit! The movie earned $1 billion at the box office after only 17 days in theaters, and it's still making money in its fifth weekend. There's a lot to love about the Greta Gerwig-directed film, including its impressive soundtrack, which features songs from artists such as Billie Eilish, Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FIFTY FIFTY, Gayle, HAIM, Ice Spice, Kali, KAROL G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Tame Impala, and The Kid LAROI. However, the big smash of the film is "I'm Just Ken," the musical number performed by Ryan Gosling, which is currently dominating Spotify charts. If "I'm Just Ken" has been one of your favorite hits of the summer, you're in luck because the official Instagram account for the Barbie movie just teased an upcoming exclusive look at the musical number.

"Can you feel the Ken-rgy? 🕺🏼 NEW 'I'm Just Ken' Exclusive Premieres this Monday 💖," the Barbie movie shared. You can view the teaser on Instagram here.

Matchbox Twenty Frontman Reacts To Barbie:

In Barbie, Ken is obsessed with the Matchbox Twenty song "Push." In a recent interview with USA Today, Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas revealed that he was originally skeptical about allowing the movie to use his song, but his love for director Greta Gerwig helped convince him.

"I want to preface this by saying that I thought it was hilarious. But in Bring It On, [Kirsten Dunst's character] has this douchey boyfriend. And there's a scene where he was in his dorm room with a Matchbox Twenty poster in the background. There was a whole period during the '90s where the more successful we got, the bigger target we were. We were an easy takedown," Thomas explained.

"When I got the call for Barbie, they told me, 'Ken's by the fireside, he's playing the song and it's his favorite band.' So I did this thinking I'd be the butt of the joke, and I was fine with that. I'm pretty thick-skinned. But Julie Greenwald [from Atlantic Records] came to the Hollywood Bowl a month or two ago. She had just seen the movie and was like, 'You come out of it loving Ken and loving 'Push.'' And I was like, 'Aww. Alright, really good!' Also, Greta Gerwig has been one of my crushes forever, to the point where I was on a plane one time and I called my wife, like,'"Baby, Greta Gerwig just came on the plane, oh my god.' So just the fact that it didn't diminish my crush of Greta, that's even better."

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.