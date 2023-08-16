Barbie: Charli XCX Releases New Music Video For "Speed Drive"

Barbie is the biggest hit of the summer, earning $1 billion at the box office after only 17 days in theaters. There's a lot to love about the Greta Gerwig-directed film ranging from the cast to the costumes, and it also includes an impressive soundtrack from many fan-favorite artists. One of the songs on the album is "Speed Drive" by Charli XCX. Today, the singer released a new video for the song.

"This Barbie blows our mind 💓🏎️ Watch @charli_xcx's Speed Drive video feat. @devonleecarlson + a special cameo from @samsmith 💖," the official account for the Barbie movie shared on Instagram. You can check out Charli XCX's video below:

Which Artists Are Featured On The Barbie Soundtrack?

The Barbie soundtrack includes Billie Eilish, Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FIFTY FIFTY, Gayle, HAIM, Ice Spice, Kali, KAROL G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Tame Impala, and The Kid LAROI. Mark Ronson is the sondtrack's executive producer.

Margot Robbie Predicted Barbie Would Earn $1 Billion:

"I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they're brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director," Barbie star Margot Robbie previously told Collider. "And then I gave a series of examples like, "dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg," that and that, that and that – pretty much naming anything that's been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years. And I was like, "And now you've got Barbie and Greta Gerwig." And I think I told them that it'd make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!"

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.