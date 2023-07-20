Does Barbie Have a Post-Credits Scene?

The age of Barbenheimer is upon us! Both Barbie and Oppenheimer are heading into preview screenings tonight, and many moviegoers are planning on a double feature. In fact, Barbie has the most ticket presales since Avatar: Way of the Water was released at the end of last year. These days, lots of films have post-credit scenes, so you can't go to the movies without sitting through the credits or double-checking a film's ending online. While Barbie does seem like the kind of movie that could have a fun end tag, there is no post-credit scene. However, we do recommend sitting through the credits...

There may not be an extra scene at the end of Barbie, but the credits do have some bops you may want to stick around for. In addition to some catchy tunes, the credits feature images of many Barbies throughout history. If you loved Barbies growing up, you won't want to miss the credits, because something might jog your memory and bring you joy.

Are Critics Liking Barbie?

The reviews for Barbie hit the Internet earlier this week, and they are quite positive. ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum gave the film a 4.5 out of 5, and called it "insightful, hilarious, and packed with thoughtful commentary." Barbie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 89% critics score after 188 reviews, which means it is officially "Certified Fresh." The audience reviews are also starting to pour in. At the time of this writing, the new film has a 94% audience score after 100+ reviews.

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hits theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.