2024 Golden Globes Ratings up 50% From Last Year
Ratings rebound for the first Golden Globes since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) disbanded.
The NFL isn't the only program seeing a ratings boost with Taylor Swift in attendance. The 2024 Golden Globes averaged 9.4 million viewers during Sunday night's telecast, according to CBS, which took over broadcasting duties from NBC. The network reports the Golden Globes ratings were up +50% from last year and scored the largest audience since pre-pandemic 2020. The Jo Koy-hosted 81st annual Golden Globes, which was simulcast on Paramount+, also reached the largest live-streaming audience for an awards show across the streaming service and other CBS platforms since the 2023 GRAMMY Awards last February.
That marks a significant rebound for "Hollywood's Party of the Year": in 2021, the controversy-stricken Hollywood Foreign Press Association saw its awards ceremony fall to an all-time low with 6.9 million viewers on NBC and a 2.1 rating. Numbers improved in 2022, only to drop back to 6.3 million viewers for last year's NBC-aired ceremony.
The 2024 Golden Globes featured the debut of two new categories: "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement" and "Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television." Swift was in attendance on behalf of her Golden Globe-nominated concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which competed in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category alongside 2023 blockbusters The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Oppenheimer, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, and Barbie (which took home the award).
Universal's Oppenheimer was the big winner of the night: the biographical blockbuster was awarded Best Motion Picture – Drama and trophies for director Christopher Nolan and leading man Cillian Murphy. The Globes also handed out top prizes to Searchlight's Poor Things (Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy), Lily Gladstone (Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama) for Killers of the Flower Moon, Emma Stone (Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy) for Poor Things, and Paul Giamatti (Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy) for The Holdovers. Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) took home supporting acting awards, while The Boy and the Heron and Anatomy of a Fall won best picture prizes in the animated and non-English language categories, respectively.
2024 Golden Globes Winners
Best Motion Picture — Drama
- WINNER – Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
- Anatomy of a Fall
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Barbie
- WINNER – Poor Things
- American Fiction
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Air
Best Motion Picture — Animated
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- WINNER – The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Wish
- Suzume
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- WINNER – Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
- WINNER – Anatomy of a Fall (France)
- The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
- Society of the Snow (Spain)
- Fallen Leaves (Finland)
- Past Lives (United States)
- Io capitano (Italy)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- WINNER – Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
- WINNER – Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Greta Lee, Past Lives
- Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- WINNER – Emma Stone, Poor Things
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Natalie Portman, May December
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
- WINNER – Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Matt Damon, Air
- Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
- Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- WINNER – Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Julianne Moore, May December
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- WINNER – Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Charles Melton, May December
- William Dafoe, Poor Things
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Director — Motion Picture
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- WINNER – Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Greta Gerwig, Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
- Tony McNamara, Poor Things
- Celine Song, Past Lives
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- WINNER – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
- WINNER – Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
- Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
- Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
- WINNER – "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (from Barbie)
- "Dance the Night" by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (from Barbie)
- "Addicted to Romance" by Bruce Springsteen (from She Came to Me)
- "Road to Freedom" by Lenny Kravitz (from Rustin)
- "Peaches" by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (from The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
- "I'm Just Ken" by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (from Barbie)
Best Television Series – Drama
- WINNER – Succession
- The Last of Us
- The Crown
- The Morning Show
- The Diplomat
- 1923
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- WINNER – The Bear
- Ted Lasso
- Abbott Elementary
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Barry
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- WINNER – Beef
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Fellow Travelers
- Fargo
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- WINNER – Sarah Snook, Succession
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Helen Mirren, 1923
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Emma Stone, The Curse
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- WINNER – Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- WINNER – Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Elle Fanning, The Great
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- WINNER – Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- WINNER – Ali Wong, Beef
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- WINNER – Steven Yeun, Beef
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series
- WINNER – Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
- Alan Ruck, Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television Series
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- WINNER – Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- Abby Elliott, The Bear
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
- Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I
- WINNER – Ricky Gervais – Armageddon
0comments
If you missed the live broadcast, the 2024 Golden Globes are available to stream on-demand on Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.