The NFL isn't the only program seeing a ratings boost with Taylor Swift in attendance. The 2024 Golden Globes averaged 9.4 million viewers during Sunday night's telecast, according to CBS, which took over broadcasting duties from NBC. The network reports the Golden Globes ratings were up +50% from last year and scored the largest audience since pre-pandemic 2020. The Jo Koy-hosted 81st annual Golden Globes, which was simulcast on Paramount+, also reached the largest live-streaming audience for an awards show across the streaming service and other CBS platforms since the 2023 GRAMMY Awards last February.

That marks a significant rebound for "Hollywood's Party of the Year": in 2021, the controversy-stricken Hollywood Foreign Press Association saw its awards ceremony fall to an all-time low with 6.9 million viewers on NBC and a 2.1 rating. Numbers improved in 2022, only to drop back to 6.3 million viewers for last year's NBC-aired ceremony.

The 2024 Golden Globes featured the debut of two new categories: "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement" and "Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television." Swift was in attendance on behalf of her Golden Globe-nominated concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which competed in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category alongside 2023 blockbusters The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Oppenheimer, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, and Barbie (which took home the award).

Universal's Oppenheimer was the big winner of the night: the biographical blockbuster was awarded Best Motion Picture – Drama and trophies for director Christopher Nolan and leading man Cillian Murphy. The Globes also handed out top prizes to Searchlight's Poor Things (Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy), Lily Gladstone (Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama) for Killers of the Flower Moon, Emma Stone (Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy) for Poor Things, and Paul Giamatti (Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy) for The Holdovers. Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) took home supporting acting awards, while The Boy and the Heron and Anatomy of a Fall won best picture prizes in the animated and non-English language categories, respectively.

2024 Golden Globes Winners

Best Motion Picture — Drama

WINNER – Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Barbie

WINNER – Poor Things

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

WINNER – The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Wish

Suzume

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

WINNER – Barbie

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

WINNER – Anatomy of a Fall (France)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

Fallen Leaves (Finland)

Past Lives (United States)

Io capitano (Italy)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

WINNER – Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

WINNER – Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening, Nyad

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

WINNER – Emma Stone, Poor Things

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Natalie Portman, May December

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

WINNER – Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Matt Damon, Air

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

WINNER – Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Julianne Moore, May December

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture



Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER – Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Charles Melton, May December

William Dafoe, Poor Things

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Director — Motion Picture

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER – Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Celine Song, Past Lives

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

WINNER – Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

WINNER – "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (from Barbie )

"Dance the Night" by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (from Barbie)

"Addicted to Romance" by Bruce Springsteen (from She Came to Me)

"Road to Freedom" by Lenny Kravitz (from Rustin)

"Peaches" by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (from The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

"I'm Just Ken" by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (from Barbie)

Best Television Series – Drama

WINNER – Succession

The Last of Us

The Crown

The Morning Show

The Diplomat

1923

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

WINNER – The Bear

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Barry

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER – Beef

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones & the Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

WINNER – Sarah Snook, Succession

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Helen Mirren, 1923

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Emma Stone, The Curse

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

WINNER – Kieran Culkin, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

WINNER – Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning, The Great

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

WINNER – Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

WINNER – Ali Wong, Beef

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER – Steven Yeun, Beef

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series



WINNER – Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television Series

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

WINNER – Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Abby Elliott, The Bear

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

WINNER – Ricky Gervais – Armageddon



