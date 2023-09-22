Barbie Deleted Scenes Revealed

Warner Bros. Pictures has finally released Barbie for viewers to watch at home, and they're hoping it's as much of a hit as it was at the box office. Barbie quickly became the year's highest-grossing movie and crossed $1 billion at the box office. There are also plans for Mattel to start releasing live-action films based on their lineup of toys, and there are some people who are wondering what's next. With films being released for home media buyers, there are always deleted scenes that are released to tie in with that. In a new interview with Variety, Barbie Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto is revealing some of the deleted scenes from the movie.

"There were many moments that ended up on the cutting room floor," Prieto revealed. "There are many things that I imagine will start coming out. "It was a little additional moment [where] Helen Mirren then blocks the camera. I can't really say much more."

"We did this shot on Allan that emulated Jaws. He's terrified [when] Ken hits a wave and then flies in the air. There's a moment where the police officer sees someone being eaten in the water. The camera does this push-in, it's a move where you use a zoom and you're dialing into the character while zooming back at the same time. The effect is that the background changes — the shot, and his performance, [were] very dramatic." The Barbie Cinematographer added.

What is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which has already arrived in theaters. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Barbie movie as we learn them!

What do you think about the Barbie movie deleted scenes? Are you excited about the films home media release? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!