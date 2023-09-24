The Nun II Winning, Expendables 4 Struggling In 2023's Weakest Box Office Weekend

1. The Nun II (Photo: New Line Cinema) Week Three

Weekend: $8.4 million

Weekend: $8.4 million
Total: $69.2 million In 1956 France, a priest is violently murdered, and Sister Irene begins to investigate. She once again comes face-to-face with a powerful evil. Michael Chaves directed The Nun II from a screenplay by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and Akela Cooper, based on a story by Cooper. It stars Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Bonnie Aarons, Storm Reid, and Anna Popplewell.

2. Expend4bles (Photo: Lionsgate) Opening Weekend

Total: $8.3 million Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on, the Expendables are the world's last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. Scott Waugh directed Expend4bles from a screenplay written by Kurt Wimmer, Tad Daggerhart, and Max Adams. The film stars Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy García.

3. A Haunting In Venice (Photo: Rob Youngson) Week Two

Weekend: $6.3 million

$6.3 million Total: $25.3 million

Weekend: $6.3 million
Total: $25.3 million
Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot investigates a murder while attending a Halloween seance at a haunted palazzo in Venice, Italy. Kenneth Branagh directed A Haunting in Venice from a screenplay by Michael Green, based on Agatha Christie's 1969 novel Hallowe'en Party. The film stars Branagh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh.

4. The Equalizer 3 (Photo: Columbia Pictures) Week Four

Weekend: $4.72 million

$4.72 million Total: $81.2 million

Weekend: $4.72 million
Total: $81.2 million
Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall finds solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Now living in Southern Italy, he soon discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall becomes their protector by taking on the mafia. Antoine Fuqua directed The Equalizer 3, the final installment of the film trilogy inspired by the 1985 The Equalizer television series. It stars Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Sonia Ammar, and Remo Girone.

6. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (Photo: Focus Features) Week Three

Weekend: $3 million

Weekend: $3 million
Total: $23.8 million Members of the Portokalos family reunite in Greece for a hilarious and heartwarming trip full of love, twists and turns. Nia Vardalos wrote and directed My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. It stars Vardalos, John Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone, Lainie Kazan, and Andrea Martin.

7. It Lives Inside (Photo: NEON) Opening Weekend

Total: $2.6 million Desperate to fit in at school, Sam rejects her East Indian culture and family to be like everyone else. However, when a mythological demonic spirit latches onto her former best friend, she must come to terms with her heritage to defeat it. Bishal Dutta wrote and directed It Lives Inside. The film stars Megan Suri.

8. Dumb Money (Photo: Sony) Week Two

Weekend: $2.5 million

Weekend: $2.5 million
Total: $2.8 million Everyday people flip the script on Wall Street and get rich by turning GameStop into one of the world's hottest companies. In the middle of everything is Keith Gill, a regular guy who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock. When his social media posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets wealthy -- until the billionaires fight back and both sides find their worlds turned upside down. Craig Gillespie directed Dumb Money from a screenplay by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, based on the 2021 book The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich. The film stars Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D'Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, and Seth Rogen.