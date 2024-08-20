The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz Teases Catwoman Return: “There’s a Lot More To Explore”

The Batman Star Zoe Kravitz revealed what she wants to see from Selena Kyle in the sequel. The Catwoman actress talked to Collider ahead of Blink Twice, and she had to give her read on what’s next for the cat burglar in Matt Reeves’s universe. Kravitz previewed The Batman: Part II and said the origin story for a Catwoman is complete. Now, her character is free to be the chaos agent in Gotham and to cross paths with Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader again. Expect a more authoritative take on Ms. Kyle next time she takes that motorcycle for a spin. While Kravitz’s character was a little bit reserved last time out, that confidence is probably going to be dialed up. (With that added bonus of flustering Batman.)

“The whole concept of Selina in that film was it’s an origin story,” Kravitz says of her character in The Batman. “So obviously there’s a lot more to explore… It was a woman coming into her power and wanting to explore what it feels like when she can be playful and sit into that power. Hopefully, it will be very fun one day.”

Selina Kyle Is Such An Iconic Role

The Batman star knows that putting on those ears is not for the faint of heart. Kravitz talked about slipping into the role of Selina Kyle in the DC movie in the pages of The Art of The Batman. There was a quick response from a lot of critics that thought her casting was a bit puzzling. But, all that attention didn’t even compare to the internal pressure she felt to live up to the iconic women who had worn the mask before.

“When I got this part, I was floored, and then when the news came out I, to this day, not even on my birthday, have never received so many phone calls and text messages,” recalled Kravitz. “That was when it hit me-this isn’t just big to me, this is just a big deal. Eartha Kitt and Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry, everybody. It’s an honor to be in that group of people.”

“There were times when I really had to actually step away from that, because I think the pressure for it to be iconic, or to compare myself to those other incredible actresses, I think that’s really dangerous,” Kravitz continued. “Especially because this story is so specific, I really wanted it to feel character driven, and I wanted it to feel like it was coming from the inside, an internal thing, not an external thing. It is, in a way, about how she looks and moves-but it’s really about her spirit, and that was what I really wanted to focus on. I didn’t want to get trapped in trying to make something iconic or sexy. I really wanted it to be a story about a woman who survived a hell of a hell of a life and is trying to figure out what to do next.”

