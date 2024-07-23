The Batman: “Another Television Exploration” Coming After The Penguin

The world of The Batman is just beginning. Following the smash success of the Robert Pattinson-led reboot, Warner Bros. Discovery began to go all in on its new take of the caped crusader. The studio ordered The Penguin spin-off series for Max, a show that would pick up where The Batman left off and tell the tale of Gotham’s criminal underbelly through the eyes of Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot. The Penguin is set to infuse elements of the cancelled Arkham Asylum and Gotham PD shows, two projects set in The Batman universe that Warner Bros. Discovery ultimately decided not to move forward with.

More Spin-Offs Set in The Batman World in Development

Even though the bat-signal shines on just The Penguin for now, more stories are on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, The Penguin executive producer Dylan Clark teased that there is “another television exploration” on the horizon set within The Batman world.

“We’re looking at this entire world as it relates to who Batman is,” Clark said. “The antagonists around them, all the crime that has to be navigated in the city, and trying to figure out where are the areas that are best to explore.”

Clark is a frequent producing partner of Matt Reeves, the mastermind behind The Batman‘s evolving franchise. The two first began working together on Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) and teamed up again for War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) and The Batman (2022).

As for what this next “television exploration” could be, the clues lie within Clark’s words and previous expressed desires from HBO executives. HBO scrapped both the Arkham Asylum and Gotham PD spin-offs in an effort to focus its full attention on Batman’s “marquee characters,” meaning future The Batman-related projects will likely need to be fronted by a notable name from the comics. With Clark mentioning “the antagonists” around Gotham as a point of intrigue, its most probable that this next spin-off will be centered around a popular and noteworthy villain, not unlike The Penguin.

Based on how The Batman concluded, possible options include The Riddler, Joker, and Catwoman. With Joker already fleshed out in Joaquin Phoenix’s theatrical franchise and The Riddler already having been the centerpiece of The Batman (2022), the most relevant of that bunch appears to be Catwoman. With Zoë Kravitz in the driver’s seat, a Catwoman series checks all the boxes that both HBO and Reeves’s team are seeking. That said, the direction of The Batman Part II could throw a wrench in that speculation, as whatever new characters get introduced there could warrant their own solo stories following the sequel’s events.

The Penguin premieres on Max on September 8th. The Batman Part II is expected to go into production in 2025.