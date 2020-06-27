Batman: Batfleck Trends as Fans Call For Ben Affleck's Return

This year, the Release the Snyder Cut campaign succeeded in convincing Warner Bros. to release Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max. Now they’re demanding more. Ben Affleck played Batman in Snyder’s in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, and appeared in Suicide Squad. There was a plan for Batfleck’s story to continue in a solo film written and possibly directed by Affleck. Then Snyder’s vision of the DC Extended Universe began to come apart. After months of deliberation, Affleck decided to drop out of the role. Warner Bros. then cast Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film, The Batman.

But now that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is back on, fans are campaigning to see Affleck’s Batman vision brought to life as well. Fans want to see Affleck’s Batman on HBO Max. Such an effort would be a different proposition from Snyder’s Justice League, which amounts to a director’s cut of a finished film. Affleck’s Batman movie never entered production. Warner Bros. would be spending money to produce a movie from scratch, one that could create confusion with The Batman and divide fans.

That isn’t going to slow down the fan campaign, though. Keep reading to see some of what the Batfleck fans are saying.