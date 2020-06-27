Batman: Batfleck Trends as Fans Call For Ben Affleck's Return
This year, the Release the Snyder Cut campaign succeeded in convincing Warner Bros. to release Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max. Now they’re demanding more. Ben Affleck played Batman in Snyder’s in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, and appeared in Suicide Squad. There was a plan for Batfleck’s story to continue in a solo film written and possibly directed by Affleck. Then Snyder’s vision of the DC Extended Universe began to come apart. After months of deliberation, Affleck decided to drop out of the role. Warner Bros. then cast Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film, The Batman.
But now that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is back on, fans are campaigning to see Affleck’s Batman vision brought to life as well. Fans want to see Affleck’s Batman on HBO Max. Such an effort would be a different proposition from Snyder’s Justice League, which amounts to a director’s cut of a finished film. Affleck’s Batman movie never entered production. Warner Bros. would be spending money to produce a movie from scratch, one that could create confusion with The Batman and divide fans.
That isn’t going to slow down the fan campaign, though. Keep reading to see some of what the Batfleck fans are saying.
Here We Go
#Batfleck trending at No. 1
Warner Brothers : pic.twitter.com/0F3gVsof5x— Bruce Wayne (@benbattinson) June 27, 2020
Best Batman Scene in History
Since #Batfleck is trending I’m here to remind you all this will remain one of the best batman scenes in history pic.twitter.com/or9NzjJPtO— sabrina🦇 (@nightwaynes) June 27, 2020
Batman Eternal
#Batfleck is our eternal Batman pic.twitter.com/hpQNE5H4Yk— M (@Malbaoc) June 27, 2020
Batfleck Forever
We want #Batfleck, Yes we do.. pic.twitter.com/QI8nCzX919— Sameer_J (@sameerj2003) June 27, 2020
Step Two
we cannot just sit here and watch the injustice done to MOST OF THE PEOPLE working for the movies. WE NEED TO BRING BEN AFFLECK, this is the second step after the successful #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Campaign. SO HE CAN SHOW US HIS TRUE POTENTIAL. #Batfleck pic.twitter.com/e5OEDMYQzd— m (@theDCEUclub) June 27, 2020
And Deathstroke Too
Affleck's Batman solo film 🔥🔥🔥 #Batfleck pic.twitter.com/8oMambUAJN— Medyson Gomes (@medyson) June 27, 2020
Making Demands
We demand the return of #Batfleck— Mohamed Djama (@Mohamed1Eric) June 27, 2020
Would love to see the battle between @BenAffleck 's dark knight and @JoeManganiello 's deathstroke @hbomax pic.twitter.com/nu7a6VixSM
The One and Only
The one and only true batman!— Lakshya Khanna (@khannaspeaks) June 27, 2020
Bring back @BenAffleck #Batfleck pic.twitter.com/5IkS3Lt6Kk
We Want Batfleck
We want #Batfleck on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/vkiCGdIV9y— Anshuman Sahu (@anshuman_319) June 27, 2020
Tell the Story
Ben deserves to tell the story he intended to #Batfleck @hbomax pic.twitter.com/fz0q5aly1c— Carlisle Wells (@carlisle_wells) June 27, 2020
