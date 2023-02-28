Batman vs. Robin Makes a Major Change to the DC Universe

We're almost two months into the Dawn of DC initiative, and it has been remixing the lore of DC's comics in some compelling ways. One of the biggest instances yet was the Lazarus Planet event, which spun out of the events of Batman vs. Robin and showed the impact of Lazarus Rains erupting across the DC Universe. With this week's Batman vs. Robin #5, that narrative came to a close — and it left the status quo forever changed. Spoilers for Batman vs. Robin #5 from Mark Waid, Mahmud Asrar, Scott Godlewski, and Jordie Bellaire below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue saw Damian Wayne / Robin and his allies dealing with the ongoing threat against the Devil Nezha, whose machinations unleashed the Lazarus serum across the planet. After besting Nezha and reviving Batman, who had been possessed by the villain, Damian reveals the aftermath to the audience. In particular, we learn that the Lazarus Island was so significantly destroyed, it has wiped out any known remnants of Lazarus Resin on Earth. This means that, for the time being, the all-to-convenient ability to resurrect or heal characters via Lazarus Pits is now gone.

What is DC's Lazarus Pit?

Batman vs. Robin provides the most concrete origin for the Lazarus Pit, and specifically the resin within it, that DC has ever had. Originally created by Dennis O'Neil and Neal Adams in 1972's Batman #243, the Lazarus Pit is a pit of green-hued liquid that has restorative properties, allowing those who bathe in it to heal their injuries or potentially gain immortality.

While the pit is traditionally associated with Ra's and the members of his family, it has been used on characters like Red Hood, Black Canary, Bane, and Nora Fries.

What is Dawn of DC?

Beginning in 2023, Dawn of DC includes the launch of a number of new titles, as well as a rebrand of books like Action Comics and Superman. The new titles in the pipeline include Green Arrow, Unstoppable Doom Patrol, Green Lantern: Hal Jordan, Green Lantern: John Stewart, Titans, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Cyborg, Shazam!, Steelworks, and The Penguin.

"After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light," DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said in a statement when the initiative was first announced. "With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line."

What do you think of DC destroying all of the Lazarus Pits in Batman vs. Robin #5? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!