The Batman Actor Confirmed to Return for DC Sequel

The Batman– Part II has been in development for quite sometime and not much has been revealed about the DC Elseworlds sequel. Well, not much other than the release date and Robert Pattinson's return as the Caped Crusader. We weren't expecting to get any news on the film for a while, but it seems we know for sure if another actor is returning. It seems that we haven't seen the last of Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth as he has been officially confirmed to be returning for the second part of the DC crime saga. In a new interview for GQ that profiles Serkis, director Matt Reeves confirmed to the magazine that the actor would be returning as Batman's faithful butler.

"Reeves confirmed to me that Serkis would return in his forthcoming sequel to The Batman," the magazine revealed. "But beyond that, Serkis has little planned, instead focusing on direction and producing his own projects. 'I don't have a burning desire to play [anyone]. What I do want is to go back to the stage. That's one thing I want to do for sure – and I'm terrified of it.'"

James Gunn and Peter Safran on The Batman Universe

"Matt is working on Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series," Gunn explained. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue."

Safran added, "Batman's not a stepchild. I mean, it's all under DC. We are fully invested in the success of the Batman, just like we are everything else."

"But of course, everything's going to be balanced," Gunn concluded. "So The Brave and the Bold is not going to be coming out in the same six-month period as Batman."

When Will The Batman– Part II Be Released?

The Batman– Part II was officially announced when Gunn and Safran revealed their DC Universe slate along with the films release date. Reeves previously discussed his future plans for the character.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves said. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Batman: Part II is scheduled to open in theaters on October 3, 2025.

What do you think about his return? Are you excited to see more Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman– Part II?