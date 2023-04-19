Beau Is Afraid Stars Reflect on a "Joyous, Creative-Filled, Fun Experience" (Exclusive)

Beau Is Afraid is now playing in select theaters, and it was helmed by Hereditary and Midsommor director Ari Aster and stars Joaquin Phoenix as Beau, "a mild-mannered man riddled by paranoia, who confronts his worst fears on an epic journey to his hometown for his mother's funeral." The movie also features a star-studded supporting cast, including Patti LuPone, Richard Kind, Parker Posey, Nathan Lane, and Amy Ryan. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Ryan and Lane who revealed the movie was a fun experience despite being an intense watch.

"Well, for me working on it, this for me was a shot in the arm, kind of a refill of the inspiration tank, remind myself, 'Oh, this is what I love doing.' Not that I've ever experienced this before, but this is the kind of movie I always dreamt to make," Ryan explained. "These are the people I always dreamt about working with. And so it was just a joyous, creative-filled, fun experience. And then to see the finished product, I hate to call it 'product,' but the end result of it is this same creative, wild, fantastic experience for people to watch."

Lane added, "Well then, you've said it all. I hated to leave. I wished it could have gone on longer because of the work and because we were staying at the Four Seasons in Montreal, and it was-" ... "It's not too shabby," Ryan chimed in. "And it was really good. It was really good," Lane continued.

"We had a blast," Ryan said earlier in the interview. "We had such a great time." Lane shared, "We laughed a lot."

Are Amy Ryan and Nathan Lane in Only Murders in the Building Season 3?

During our interview with Ryan and Lane, the duo revealed they won't be reprising their roles in the third season of Only Murders in the Building.

"Only Meryl in the Building," Lane joked about Meryl Streep's involvement in the upcoming season. "Only Meryl in the Building," Ryan repeated. "Well, no, I am not. No," Lane said of Season 3. "No," Ryan also confirmed. "I've been doing a play, so I've not been able to be a part of it, but my character is probably in jail by now, so I don't... Maybe in a future season," Lane added. "I'm still in jail, too," Ryan replied. "You're still in jail. Well then, we should meet in jail," Lane joked. "We should try... We should," Ryan said. "And then plot against them, don't you think? ... Well, let's pitch that," Lane suggested. "See if Meryl joins us, Season 4, in jail," Ryan concluded.

Beau Is Afraid releases worldwide on April 21st.