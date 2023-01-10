Beau Is Afraid Trailer Starring Joaquin Phoenix Released

Joaquin Phoenix is a paranoid man trying to get home to his mother in the official trailer for Beau Is Afraid. The newest movie from A24 is helmed by director Ari Aster, who has made a name for himself at the studio for his horror hits Hereditary and Midsommar. As the trailer demonstrates, Beau Is Afraid follows in those two films' footsteps with a unique journey for Joaquin Phoenix's character, Beau. One of the actor's most recent box-office successes is Joker, and he's returning to the role of the Clown Prince of Crime for Joker: Folie à Deux co-starring alongside Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

The Beau Is Afraid trailer also introduces the film's other stars, including Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zoe Lister-Jones, Armen Nahapetian, Parker Posey, and Patti LuPone. Beau spends the beginning of the trailer attempting to reach his mother, who we only hear on the phone. Yet when he steps out of his apartment building, there appears to be a riot taking place in the streets. It's hard to tell if this is reality or just a figment of Beau's imagination running wild. After getting hit by a car, Beau winds up in bed with a health monitor on his ankle, where even more chaos ensues. There also looks to be four different versions of Beau, aging from a teenager to an old man in front of our eyes.

First Look at Joker 2 Revealed

Principal photography is officially underway on the sequel to Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar-winning Joker. Filmmaker Todd Phillips confirmed the news through a post on his Instagram page in December. In the post, Phoenix could be seen in character getting a shave, presumably from one of the workers from the asylum the character was taken to at the end of the first film.

"Day 1. Our boy," Phillips shared alongside the picture. Phillips' most recent Instagram posts all have something to do with Joker 2, or Joker: Folie á Deux, as it is officially named. The director officially announced the sequel through the social network earlier this year, sharing an image of the script bearing the film's name alongside another snapshot of Phoenix reading through the screenplay for the sequel.

In August, Phillips shared a teaser with the film's release date, also confirming Lady Gaga is set to appear in this film as iconic DC antihero Harley Quinn.

From writer/director Ari Aster and starring Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid debuts on April 21st.