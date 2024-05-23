The 'Juice. The Ghost with the Most. The Name in Laughter from the Hereafter. Whatever you call him, don't say Beetlejuice three times.

Warner Bros. on Thursday ventured someplace scary and summoned the new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer from the Neitherworld, revealing a new look at director Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel to his 1988 film (in theaters Sept. 6). Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara all reprise their roles from the original, with Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream) and Justin Theroux (The Leftovers) among the living and Monica Bellucci (The Matrix Reloaded) as Betelgeuse's reanimated bride and Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as ghost detective Wolf Jackson.

Before the living and the dead mingle once more, Warners released a gallery of new one-sheets showing a closer look at terrorizing trickster demon Betelgeuse (Keaton), goth mom Lydia (Ryder), the widowed Delia (O'Hara), and Lydia's troubled teen daughter Astrid (Ortega), who says the words that bring forth the ghostly hauntings she turns loose: "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!"

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice begins after an unexpected family tragedy brings three generations of the Deetz family home to Winter River: the death of Deetz patriarch Charles Deetz (played by Jeffrey Jones in the original). Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times... and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

See the Beetlejuice 2 character posters below.