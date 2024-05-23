New Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Trailer Revealed by Warner Bros.

It's showtime! On Thursday, Warner Bros. Pictures released the second full trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the upcoming sequel to the beloved 1988 film Beetlejuice, which you can watch above. The sequel, which is scheduled to be released in theaters this September, has already drawn quite a lot of hype thus far. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be directed by Tim Burton, who helmed the original film, alongside a script from Smallville and Wednesday's Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will see the return of Michael Keaton as Betelgeuse, Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, and Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz.

"The great thing about playing Beetlejuice is, that clichéd thing, you never make the statement, 'Well, my character wouldn't do that.' He'd do anything, which was so tremendous to play," Keaton previously shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "However, in the second one, which I'm telling you is so good, Tim lays this idea on me. Admittedly, I kind of went, 'Oh, okay. I don't know, good luck with that.' So there is a kind of backstory, which is kind of a surprise for everyone."

What Is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice About?

In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, after an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

New cast members of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will include Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz, Justin Theroux as Rory, Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse's wife, and Willem Dafoe as Wolf Jackson.

Why Did Beetlejuice 2 Take So Long?

Although a Beetlejuice sequel was first floated as a possibility shortly after the release of the first film, scheduling and creative conflicts prevented it from being a reality. According to Burton, those ensuing years allowed him to approach the project from a new angle.

"We talked about lots of different things," Burton explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "That was early on when we were going, Beetlejuice and the Haunted Mansion, Beetlejuice Goes West, whatever. Lots of things came up."

"I so identified with the Lydia character, but then you get to all these years later, and you take your own journey, going from cool teenager to lame adult, back and forth again," Burton explained. "That made it emotional, gave it a foundation. So that was the thing that really truly got me into it."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will arrive exclusively in theaters on September 6th.