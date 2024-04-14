Beetlejuice Star Confirms They Won't Return in Sequel

More than 35 years after the release of Beetlejuice, Michael Keaton is finally returning to the titular role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The first trailer for the movie was released last month, and fans are excited to see some of the original stars return. In addition to Keaton, Winona Ryder is back as Lydia Deetz, and Catherine O'Hara is playing Delia Deetz. However, you shouldn't expect to see Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis back as the loveable ghost couple, Adam and Barbara. Davis recently spoke to ET and confirmed she won't be appearing in the sequel.

"No, I'm not. I'm not in the remake," Davis revealed. "Oh, you were expecting that I would be? Yeah, no, you know what? Because my theory is that ghosts don't age... Not that I have."

What Is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice About?

You can read the sequel's official synopsis here: "After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."

In addition to the returning cast members, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also stars Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci.

"Beetlejuice is the most f*ckin' fun you can have working," Keaton previously shared with Empire. "It's so fun, it's so great. And you know what it is? We're doing it exactly like we did the first movie ... There's a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move."

Keaton added, "[Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody. I said, 'If it happens, first of all, we've both said we're doing it many times. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something. F*ckin' great. It's the most fun I've had working on a movie in I can't tell you how long."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on September 6th.