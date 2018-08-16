‘Beetlejuice’ Musical Casts Its Beetlejuice And Lydia

Beetlejuice is heading to the Broadway stage, and now the show has its two lead stars.

The new musical is of course based on the popular Beetlejuice film that starred Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder. The new production has cast Alex Brightman in the role of Beetlejuice and Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, and Brightman couldn’t be more excited about getting to play the role.

“If you told eight-year-old Alex Brightman that he would be bringing a millennia-old, bio-exorcist demon from hell to life onstage, that would probably make a lot of sense to him,” Brightman told Broadway.com. I’m bursting to show everyone what we’re cooking up with this show. It’s going to be a ridiculous and oddly heartwarming blast!”

Brightman previously earned a Tony nomination for his work in School of Rock and has also starred in productions that include Matilda, Glory Days, and Wicked. Caruso earned Lucille Lortel nominations for her roles in Lazarus and The Nether and also held roles in Blackbird and Runaways.

You can find the musical’s description below.

“Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz (Caruso), a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon (Brightman) who happens to have a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, arranged marriages and an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits.”

The project will be produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures and Langley Park Productions and will be directed by Alex Timbers. The project will feature a musical score by Eddie Perfect (King Kong), choreography by Connor Gallagher, and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King (Broad City).

Scenic design will be handled by David Korins (Hamilton) and costumes will be handled by William Ivey Long (The Producers). Lighting design will be by Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots) while sound design will be handled by Peter Hylenski (Frozen). Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen) will handle projection design while Michael Curry (The Lion King) will handle puppet design, with Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) on special effects and Michael Weber (Forest Gump) providing illusions.

Beetlejuice will open up for pre-broadway previews at the Washinton D.C. National Theatre on October 14th and will officially debut on November 4th, running through November 18th.

Are you excited to see Beetlejuice hit the musical stage? Let us know in the comments!