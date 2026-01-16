Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s New Crime Thriller Just Hit Netflix (& It Was Inspired By a True Story)

As Hollywood partnerships go, the one between Ben Affleck and Matt Damon is particularly notable. The stars and friends have worked together on numerous projects over the years with the duo coming to prominence for their collaboration in 1997’s Good Will Hunting which won the pair the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Now, they’re back together again after three years for a new Netflix thriller — and it’s inspired by a true story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now streaming on Netflix, The Rip stars Affleck and Damon as Detective Sergeant JD Byrne and Lieutenant Dane Dumars, respectively, two Miami cops who discover a stash of millions in cash that, in turn, leads to a distrust as outsiders learn about the seizure. It makes them start to question who they can rely on, including within their own group. The film was directed by Joe Carnahan from a screenplay that he also wrote and it turns out, the inspiration for the film came from the experience of a Miami narcotics officer friend of Carnahan’s.

The Rip Is Inspired By Real-Life Experience With a 70s Cop Thriller Vibe

While cops and thrillers go hand in hand in entertainment, Carnahan told Netflix that the inspiration for this particular one came from and experience that one of his friends endured and was also influenced by notable 70s cop trillers, like Serpico as well as the 1990s classic Heat.

“The Rip came out of a deeply personal experience that my friend went through, both as a father and as head of tactical narcotics for the Miami Dade police department,” Carnahan said. “It’s inspired in part by his life and then, by my enduring love for those classic ‘70s cop thrillers that really valued the character and interpersonal relationships and became touchstones of that era — films like Serpico and Prince of The City and more recently, Michael Mann’s Heat.”

In addition to Damon and Affleck, The Rip stars Steven Yeun (Minari, The Walking Dead), Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another), Sasha Calle (Supergirl in The Flash), Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights), Catalina Sandino Moreno (From, The Bridge), Nestor Carbonell (Lost, The Dark Knight), Lina Esco, and Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4, Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning). The film is the first collaboration between Netflix and Artists Equity, the production company founded by Affleck and Damon in 2022.

The Rip is now streaming on Netflix.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!