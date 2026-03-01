Ben Affleck’s Lowest Rated Movie Ever is Now Available to Watch for Free (The Only Way You Should)

Ben Affleck has had a solid career in Hollywood. His most recent film, Netflix’s The Rip, was well-received by audiences and critics but even his less-recent filmography has had some genuinely great movies. Films like Gone Girl, Argo, The Town, and Good Will Hunting have all garnered him a great bit of success and acclaim, as an actor, a writer, and even a director. That said, Affleck has had some less-than-great movies in his career as well and now the lowest rated one in his filmography is streaming for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With an abysmal 6% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes (and a just as bad 14% score from audiences), 2003’s Gigli just hit Tubi. The romantic comedy crime film stars Affleck along with Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bartha, Al Pacino, Christopher Walken, and Lainie Kazan in a movie about a low-level mob enforcer, Larry Gigli (Affleck), who is tasked to kidnap the mentally challenged younger brother of a federal prosecutor. If that premise wasn’t bad enough, it somehow gets worse as it turns out that his employers don’t actually think he can do the job so they bring Ricki (Lopez) to be in charge with Gigli falling for her even though Ricki is a lesbian. Yes, you read all that right.

Free Is Really The Only Way to Watch Gigli Because It Really Is That Bad

While the questionable premise doesn’t necessarily automatically define Gigli — or any movie for that matter — as “bad”, this is a film where it really is the case. Everything about Gigli is bad. The writing is truly terrible and awkward, which makes the already lackluster and borderline offensive plot that much worse. The movie never really finds a fitting or consistent tone, either, which makes watching it kind of a mess. And then there’s the acting. Both Lopez and Affleck look like they don’t want to even be there.

That bored, disinterested acting from both Affleck and Lopez also translates to the pair having almost negative chemistry in Gigli, which is wild to think about considering that they began dating during the filming of the movie. The whole movie was just a mess and is notably considered one of the worst movies ever made. It’s also a movie that, even looking back on it years later, still is considered to be pretty bad, though contemporary critics and audiences have been a little gentler on the movie. It probably helps that, in retrospect, Gigli is almost unintentionally funny rather than being deliberately funny. The comedy in Gigli comes not from what was written into the script, but from just how much of a mess the movie ends up being. It makes it worth a watch — just do it on free streaming.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!