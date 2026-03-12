Rogue One Director’s Criminally Underrated Sci-Fi Thriller Heads to Netflix

For as popular as it is as a genre, sci-fi is a tricky thing. Some sci-fi movies are instant hits, garnering both critical acclaim and box office success while others may be well-received but still not quite perform the way a studio had hoped. It’s those latter films that often end up getting a second life and wide appreciation on streaming. Now, one such would be sci-fi masterpiece from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s director is about to have that chance when it arrives on Netflix on March 20th.

Originally released in theaters in 2023, The Creator was co-written, directed, and produced by Rogue One’s Gareth Edwards but while Edwards had a strong track record with sci-fi movies with both 2014’s Godzilla and 2016’s Rogue One both being box office hits, things ended up being a bit different when it came to The Creator. The film was met with generally positive reviews from both critics and audiences, but only performed modestly at the box office, grossing $104.3 million on an $80 million budget. Now, three years later, the film is making its way to Netflix, giving it a whole new audience — and maybe a fresh appreciation in the process.

The Creator Is a Gorgeous Film With a Controversial Take on AI

While it’s only been three years since The Creator’s theatrical release, it came out at a very different time in terms of the role of AI in our world and the discourse around it. Set in the near future, a nuclear detonation set off by AI destroys Los Angeles and starts a war of humans versus AI. Fifteen years later, special forces agent Sergeant Joshua Taylor (John David Washington) finds an AI child, Alphie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles) with powers that could end the war, but when Taylor discovers a darker conspiracy, he chooses to protect Alphie, rather than destroy her. It’s an interesting premise and one that takes some big swings. In particular, the movie poses some interesting questions about the idea who the real threats really are. Specifically, the movie never shies away from the brutality of the military nor does it back down from the idea that human beings are not all innocent — or even always right.

However, while the idea that human beings might actually be the villain in a story involving AI is fascinating, it’s a take that could be seen as controversial by present-day audiences. As AI has become more and more integrated into every aspect of our everyday lives and, in the process, made what was once the stuff of sci-fi a reality, public perception of AI has shifted and not always in a positive way. The idea of AI being the victim, in a sense, might be a difficult sell for audiences. That said, The Creator is a visually stunning film. Edwards’ near-future world is gorgeous if not a little bleak, so much so that the film even earned two Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Visual Effects.

What Else is Coming to Netflix in March?

The Creator is just one movie headed to Netflix this month. While the streaming platform isn’t getting a lot of sci-fi in March, there is still plenty of genre entertainment for subscribers to enjoy. On March 19th, the entire Saw franchise is set to arrive. March is actually a great month for horror on Netflix, as the streamer is also adding two Stephen King adaptations, Misery and Stephen King’s Sleepwalkers this month as well. You can check out the entire list of arrivals for yourself here.

