Best Look Yet at 3 Iconic Masters of the Universe Villains in Our Exclusive New Image

The summer movie season is very nearly upon us, and the calendar is packed with huge blockbusters from comic book movies to horrors and major sci-fis, but one of the most exciting prospects of all is Travis Knight’s Masters of the Universe reboot. Almost 40 years after the last attempt to turn He-Man lore into a movie, the Bumblebee director and Laika genius is about to release what could be the biggest fantasy movie of the year. All early signs are good, including the creative team’s eye for detail and commitment to celebrating the universe.

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As pat of ComicBook’s Summer Preview, which is set for release today, we’ve teamed up with Amazon MGM Studio and Mattel Studios to reveal a new look at three of the classic villains set to appear in the movie. The exclusive image shows the best look yet at Spikor (James Apps), Goat Man (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) and Karg (who was previously played by Roger Towers in the 1987 movie). Here’s the image:

courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios

Masters of the Universe is Packed With Villains

Along with the three villains shown, Masters of the Universe has many more, including, of course, Jared Leto’s Skeletor, Kojo Attah’s Tri-Clops, Pigboy, Beastman, and Alison Brie’s Evil-Lyn. All will face off with Nicholas Galitzine’s He-Man/Prince Adam who returns to Eternia after a 15-year exile when he’s reunited with the Sword of Power. He returns to his home to discover Skeletor has taken over and destroyed his world, and must unite with Teela (Camila Mendes) and Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba).

Lots of the villains from Knight’s movie appeared opposite Dolph Lundgren in the 1987 adaptation, with Frank Langella famously playing Skeletor, and Evil-Lyn, Beastman, Karg, and Pigboy alongside him. Others, like Blade and Saurod are so far not confirmed for the reboot, but we should still expect some surprises along the way. After all, theres still no sign of Orko, and he surely MUST be involved.

Masters of the Universe is scheduled to be released on June 5, 2026, by Amazon MGM Studios. Will you be seeing it? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!