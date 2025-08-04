10 Best Movies & TV Coming To Streaming This Week

Many fantastic movies and TV shows will be hitting various streaming platforms this week, but we’re most excited for these ten. August has already been a banner month for streaming services worldwide. The first of the month saw the likes of American Pie, Jurassic Park, Groundhog Day, The Devil Wears Prada, Ice Age, Weekend at Bernie’s, the Paranormal Activity franchise, and many more become available to stream online. Thankfully, we’ll be hit with more exciting movies and series in the coming days following August 4, 2025.

Among the most exciting projects becoming available to stream online this week are some new and classic horror movies, including Clown in a Cornfield, XX, and The Monkey. The likes of The Lost City, Shanghai Noon, and Freaky Tales will lighten the mood, while the much-anticipated second seasons of Twisted Metal and Wednesday are expected to take the world by storm. Tubi is also set to surprise us with a new TV series the streaming service rescued two years after AMC cancelled it prior to its premiere, setting the stage for an interesting and varied week of streaming.

10) Twisted Metal – Season 2

New episodes in the second season of Twisted Metal will be available to stream on Peacock on August 7, 2025. The Peacock original premiered in July 2023, and explored the journey of talkative milkman John Doe (Anthony Mackie), who is tasked with delivering a package across the post-apocalyptic wasteland of the United States. Twisted Metal season 2 kicked off on July 31st with a three-episode premiere, and two new episodes will release this week, with Dollface (Tiana Okoye) still attempting to help John remember their past, and their journey continuing as the threat of Mr. Grimm (Richard de Klerk) looms.

9) The Lost City

2022’s The Lost City movie will be available to stream on Hulu on August 10, 2025. Directed by brothers Aaron and Adam Nee, The Lost City stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum as romance novelist Loretta Sage and cover model Alan Caprison, respectively, who try to escape from a billionaire who searches for an ancient burial chamber. The Lost City is a fun action-adventure comedy that will be a great addition to Hulu’s repertoire. Bullock and Tatum are joined by Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, giving the movie an impressive cast that makes it a great movie-night watch.

8) Clown in a Cornfield

Set to hit Shudder on August 8, 2025, Clown in a Cornfield is a brilliant 2025 slasher movie from director Eli Craig. The movie stars Katie Douglas as Quinn Maybrook, who becomes embroiled in a horror scenario featuring the mysterious and terrifying Frendo the Clown, who favors a cornfield hunting ground in the sleepy town of Kettle Springs. The low-budget, indie horror – produced with only $1 million – is essential viewing for any horror fan, using its subversion of expectations, strong performances, and classic horror narrative to deliver impactful frights and even some really stylish moments of filmmaking from Craig.

7) Demascus

Two years after AMC cancelled Demascus ahead of its launch as part of a widespread cost-cutting initiative, Tubi has rescued the six-part sci-fi comedy series, which is set to hit the streamer on August 7, 2025. Developed by playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and Better Call Saul executive producer Mark Johnson, Demascus will see 33-year-old Demascus (Okieriete Onaodowan) embark on a mission of self-discovery using experimental reality-bending technology. The series will include fun performances while delving into Black culture and exploring the different experiences of Black men, with Onaodowan being joined by Martin Lawrence, Caleb Eberhardt, Janet Hubert, and more.

6) Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

First released in October 2022, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is available to stream on HBO Max from today, August 4, 2025. Directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile focuses on a family who moves to New York City, where the son (Winslow Fegley) befriends an anthropomorphic crocodile (Shawn Mendes and Ben Palacios) who communicates only through singing. Adapted from Bernard Waber’s 1965 children’s book of the same name and its predecessor, 1962’s The House on East 88th Street, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is feel-good, heart-warming, and perfect for the whole family, so it’s well worth a watch.

5) Shanghai Noon & Shanghai Knights

Both 2000’s Shanghai Noon and its 2003 sequel, Shanghai Knights, will be available to stream on Hulu on August 8, 2025. Starring Owen Wilson and Jackie Chan, the martial arts western action-comedies are brilliant buddy movies that sees American outlaw Roy O’Bannon (Wilson) and Chinese Imperial Guard Chon Wang (Chan) team up to stop a crime in the 19th century American West, and then travel to London to seek vengeance for Wang’s father’s murder. Shanghai Noon and Shanghai Knights are a lot of fun, and put Jackie Chan’s incredible martial arts skills front-and-center, with Wilson’s comedy making every scene entertaining.

4) Freaky Tales

Depicting four interconnected stories taking place during real-world historical events in 1987’s Oakland, California, you’ll be able to catch Freaky Tales on HBO Max on August 8, 2025. Starring the likes of Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Normani, Dominique Thorne, Jack Champion, and more, Freaky Tales delivers strong performances and stylistic filmmaking techniques that immerse the audience completely into American culture in the 1980s. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck direct this entertaining 2024 movie that capitalizes on the recent spike in interest in anthology movies, which is something that this list’s next entry also takes advantage of.

3) XX

Originally released in February 2017, XX will be streaming on Tubi on August 8th, bringing this female-led horror anthology movie to mass audiences. Five female directors bring four separate horror-inspired stories and an animated transition sequence to life, with the likes of Melanie Lynskey, Natalie Brown, Breeda Wool, and Christina Kirk leading the cast with some memorable and high-octane performances. While XX received criticism from some, the focus on female voices and some intriguing concepts have received praise. Each narrative could do with more development, but XX could be a great stepping stone to more stories in this vein.

2) The Monkey

Based on Stephen King’s 1980 short story, 2025’s The Monkey, which originally hit theaters in February, will be available to stream on Hulu on August 7, 2025. The Monkey stars Theo James as twin brothers Hal and Bill Shelburn, whose lives turn upside-down when they come into possession of a cursed toy monkey. The toy causes random and horrific deaths, with The Monkey blending horror elements with director Osgood Perkins’ comedic tones – Tatiana Maslany, Adam Scott, Colin O’Brien, and Elijah Wood delivering both intense and witty performances. Frightening but boasting confidence, The Monkey is well worth the watch.

1) Wednesday – Season 2

Perhaps the most-anticipated project hitting Netflix in August is Wednesday season 2, which will premiere on August 6th. Jenna Ortega will be returning as Wednesday Addams, a teenager with psychic powers who returns to Nevermore Academy, a school for monstrous outcasts. Wednesday season 1 received critical acclaim in 2022, with Ortega’s performance, the murder mystery narrative, and that particular dance scene obtaining particular praise. Wednesday season 2 has been a long time coming, but with the likes of Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Thandiwe Newton, Joanna Lumley, and more joining the cast, the season will be worth the wait.

