Everything Coming to Paramount+ in August 2025

August is right round the corner, which means a slew of new and classic movies and TV shows will soon be hitting Paramount+. Kicking off with 56 new feature film additions to the streaming service on the first day of the month, Paramount+ will be graced with some iconic movies and shows in the coming month. There is a lot to look forward to on the streamer, with fun for all the family and some iconic franchises debuting very soon.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Among some of the most exciting additions hitting Paramount+ in August 2025, six of the seven movies in the Paranormal Activity film series will be available on August 1st, while the likes of Event Horizon, Shutter Island, and The Truman Show will be joining them. Later in the month, we’ll be given some new originals and classics, including Halloween II for horror fans. You can check out the full list of Paramount+’s August streaming additions below.
August 1st
A Time to Kill
Adaptation
Adventureland
Æon Flux
American Hustle
An Invisible Sign
Annihilation
Blazing Saddles
Captive
Case 39
Coming to America
Crawl
Death at a Funeral
Double Jeopardy
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Event Horizon
Georgetown
Gone Baby Gone
Good Mourning
Love and Monsters
Masterminds
Milk
Miss Congeniality
Monster Trucks
Mother!
New Jack City
One the Line
Paid in Full
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Primal Fear
Project Almanac
Rat Race
Red Eye
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Sexterior Motives
Shutter Island
Snake Eyes
The Assistant
The Brothers Grimm
The Ledge
The Little Rascals
The Ruins
The Sense of an Ending
The Town
The Truman Show
The United States of Ireland
The Yards
Wayne’s World
What Lies Beneath
Zodiac
The Infernal Machine – ORIGINAL
A reclusive and controversial author (Guy Pearce) is drawn out of hiding when he begins to receive endless letters from an obsessive fan. What ensues is a dangerous labyrinth as he searches for the person behind the cryptic messages.
August 3rd
Don’t Knock Twice
August 5th
Murder 360 – Season 1
August 6th
Jersey Shore Family Vacation – Season 7, Part 2
Blaze and the Monster Machines – Season 8
August 13th
PAW Patrol: Jungle Pups Special
August 20th
Baby Shark’s Big Show! – Season 3
August 25th
The Friend
Based on the bestselling novel, writer and teacher Iris (Naomi Watts) finds her comfortable, solitary New York life thrown into disarray after her closest friend and mentor (Bill Murray) bequeaths her his beloved 150lb. Great Dane, named Apollo. As Iris finds herself unexpectedly bonding with Apollo, she begins to come to terms with her past, and her own creative inner life.
August 27th
Liberation: D-Day to Berlin – Season 1
August 29th
Halloween II