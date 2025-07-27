Everything Coming to Paramount+ in August 2025

August is right round the corner, which means a slew of new and classic movies and TV shows will soon be hitting Paramount+. Kicking off with 56 new feature film additions to the streaming service on the first day of the month, Paramount+ will be graced with some iconic movies and shows in the coming month. There is a lot to look forward to on the streamer, with fun for all the family and some iconic franchises debuting very soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Among some of the most exciting additions hitting Paramount+ in August 2025, six of the seven movies in the Paranormal Activity film series will be available on August 1st, while the likes of Event Horizon, Shutter Island, and The Truman Show will be joining them. Later in the month, we’ll be given some new originals and classics, including Halloween II for horror fans. You can check out the full list of Paramount+’s August streaming additions below.

August 1st

A Time to Kill

Adaptation

Adventureland

Æon Flux

American Hustle

An Invisible Sign

Annihilation

Blazing Saddles

Captive

Case 39

Coming to America

Crawl

Death at a Funeral

Double Jeopardy

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Event Horizon

Georgetown

Gone Baby Gone

Good Mourning

Love and Monsters

Masterminds

Milk

Miss Congeniality

Monster Trucks

Mother!

New Jack City

One the Line

Paid in Full

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Primal Fear

Project Almanac

Rat Race

Red Eye

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Sexterior Motives

Shutter Island

Snake Eyes

The Assistant

The Brothers Grimm

The Ledge

The Little Rascals

The Ruins

The Sense of an Ending

The Town

The Truman Show

The United States of Ireland

The Yards

Wayne’s World

What Lies Beneath

Zodiac

The Infernal Machine – ORIGINAL

A reclusive and controversial author (Guy Pearce) is drawn out of hiding when he begins to receive endless letters from an obsessive fan. What ensues is a dangerous labyrinth as he searches for the person behind the cryptic messages.

August 3rd

Don’t Knock Twice

August 5th

Murder 360 – Season 1

August 6th

Jersey Shore Family Vacation – Season 7, Part 2

Blaze and the Monster Machines – Season 8

August 13th

PAW Patrol: Jungle Pups Special

August 20th

Baby Shark’s Big Show! – Season 3

August 25th

The Friend

Based on the bestselling novel, writer and teacher Iris (Naomi Watts) finds her comfortable, solitary New York life thrown into disarray after her closest friend and mentor (Bill Murray) bequeaths her his beloved 150lb. Great Dane, named Apollo. As Iris finds herself unexpectedly bonding with Apollo, she begins to come to terms with her past, and her own creative inner life.

August 27th

Liberation: D-Day to Berlin – Season 1

August 29th

Halloween II