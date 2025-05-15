Wednesday Season 2 Shows Off Every Member of the New Addams Family Together

Netflix has released a new promotional image for the upcoming second season of its hit series Wednesday, offering the first official look at the core members of the Addams Family reunited. The new season, set to premiere in August, is set to feature an increased focus on the Addams family unit and their interpersonal dynamics, expanding beyond Wednesday’s (Jenna Ortega) experiences at Nevermore Academy. In addition to showcasing returning family members, the image also presents new actors taking on established Addams roles and, notably, includes an unannounced, mysterious figure standing with the clan. Together with the image, Netflix has also unveiled new details about Wednesday, explaining how Season 2 will approach both new and returning cast members.

The family portrait released by Netflix prominently features several new actors joining the Addams household for Wednesday Season 2. In the series, celebrated actress Joanna Lumley is introduced as Grandmama Hester Frump, Morticia’s mother, the incredibly wealthy head of Frump Mortuaries, and a matriarch with whom Wednesday shares a bond. Towering over the group is Joonas Suotamo, taking on the role of Lurch, the Addams Family’s steadfast and imposing butler and driver, a role previously played in a cameo in Season 1 by George Burcea. Suotamo is widely known for his previous work portraying Chewbacca in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Image courtesy of Netflix

Adding to the intrigue, the photograph also includes an as-yet-unidentified individual positioned near Lurch and Fred Armisen’s Uncle Fester. This character shares a noticeable physical resemblance to Lurch, which indicates they might be closely related somehow. Lurch’s mother – Mother Lurch – did appear in the original series, but didn’t particularly resemble him. Nevertheless, this could still be a new version of the character.

Reprising their roles from the first season are the central members of the Addams family. Ortega returns as the titular Wednesday Addams, also stepping into a producer role for this season. Catherine Zeta-Jones is back as the elegant Morticia Addams, who, according to Netflix, will be more present at Nevermore Academy due to a new philanthropic position, probably dragging along Luis Guzmán as her passionately devoted husband, Gomez Addams. Isaac Ordonez is back as Pugsley Addams, Wednesday’s younger brother, who will now be a student at Nevermore and, as revealed by Netflix, is set to develop “electrifying new powers” that tie him closely to Fred Armisen’s eccentric Uncle Fester. Finally, Victor Dorobantu is confirmed to reprise his unique performance as the disembodied hand, Thing, Wednesday’s loyal companion.

Everything We Know About Wednesday Season 2

Image courtesy of Netflix

According to Netflix, the narrative of Season 2 is expected to be “darker and more complex,” with Wednesday investigating a “bone-chilling supernatural mystery” while navigating new “fresh foes and woes” at Nevermore Academy. The broader Addams Family is confirmed to have a more significant role, and the unresolved storyline of Wednesday’s stalker from the conclusion of Season 1 will be a key plot point.

In addition to the Addams, Hunter Doohan returns as Tyler Galpin, now at Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility. Doohan teased that his character is “spending every single moment scheming and plotting, trying to figure out if he can have a chance to escape,” meaning he will still be a threat even after Wednesday put an end to his murderous rampage in Season 1. Other returning Nevermore students include Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger, and Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus. As the new roommate of Pugsley, Eugene is expected to have an expanded role in the sophomore season. Jamie McShane will also reappear as the former sheriff Donovan Galpin, who Netflix describes as being in a difficult situation at the start of Season 2.

Nevermore Academy will also introduce new faculty members and leadership. Steve Buscemi joins the cast as Principal Barry Dort, described as “the opposite of the late Principal Weems.” Billie Piper is cast as Isadora Capri, the new head of music at Nevermore, a former child prodigy who will mentor both Wednesday and Enid. Finally, Christopher Lloyd, known for his iconic portrayal of Uncle Fester in the 1990s Addams Family movies, will play Professor Orloff, Nevermore’s “longest-serving teacher” and a “stern disciplinarian” who is expected to take an interest in Pugsley.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 6th, with Part 2 arriving on September 3rd.

