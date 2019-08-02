Horror Film XX Getting TV Spinoff

Anthology films used to be a staple of the horror world, as they allowed audiences to experience a variety of different spooky stories for the same admission price as your average film. The ’90s and ’00s saw a shift away from the format, as cable networks allowed programs to deliver a similar experience to an anthology film with episodic tales, with films like V/H/S and ABCs of Death reviving the premise earlier this decade. In 2017, XX delivered audiences a number of vignettes that were all directed by female filmmakers, with one of those directors, Jovanka Vuckovic, teasing that a TV series adaptation of the concept is being developed.

“Raquelle [David], Todd Brown, and I, are developing XX as a television series,” Vuckovic revealed to SYFY WIRE. She noted that it would be “sort of like a Black Mirror, but for women, all written and directed by women.”

As far as the series’ tone, Vuckovic detailed, “I know everyone hates the term ‘elevated horror.’ But let’s say ‘thinking person’s horror,’ feminist thinking person’s horror.”

The film featured segments by Karyn Kusama (The Invitation, Jennifer’s Body), Annie Clark (musician known as “St. Vincent”), Sofia Carrillo (La Casa Triste), and Roxanne Benjamin (V/H/S, Body at Brighton Rock). It is unclear is any of these filmmakers will contribute to the series.

One iconic anthology film series is Creepshow, which debuted in 1982 and saw two sequels. That film will be adapted for a TV series that will land on the streaming service Shudder on September 26th. Benjamin has directed an episode of the new series.

“Extending the umbrella to younger up-and-coming filmmakers was very important to me,” showrunner Greg Nicotero shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I didn’t want it to appear that I was turning my back on the new generation of filmmakers, and Roxanne did a great job. Getting David Bruckner (The Ritual), and Roxanne Benjamin, and Rob Schrab (The Sarah Silverman Program) in to direct episodes — I was really fortunate that these guys wanted to come onboard.”

Benjamin’s segment is based on a story Nicotero wrote for the series.

“Tricia [Helfer] stars in an episode called ‘Lydia Lane’s Better Half,’ based on a story that I wrote,” Nicotero revealed. “It’s a take on an old Mario Bava movie. I always loved Tricia. She plays a strong female executive who finds herself in this untenable supernatural situation that she can’t control.”

Stay tuned for details on the XX TV series.

