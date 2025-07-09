Wednesday Season 2 Trailer Teases Enid’s Death & Addams Family Secrets

Wednesday Season 2 is finally coming close, with the first trailer released on Wednesday morning. It focuses particularly on Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) trying to protect her roommate, Enid (Emma Myers) from death. The monotone protagonist has come a long way from her disdain for Enid and the rest of her classmates, but she clearly hasn’t lost her edge. Netflix is rolling out a big promotional campaign for Wednesday Season 2 called the “Doom Tour,” which will feature the cast and creators promoting the series at live events around the world. The first batch of new episodes premieres on August 6th, followed by Part 2 on September 3rd.

The trailer finds Wednesday receiving a hero’s welcome upon her return to Nevermore Academy, but the victory lap doesn’t last long. Black tears indicate one of Wednesday’s psychic visions, and it seems to signify Enid’s death. In the dream, Enid even cries out angrily, “I died because of you!” Wednesday is determined to stop this vision from coming true, and for some mysterious reason, her mother Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) intends to help.

“I will not let history repeat itself,” she declares, staring at an eerie drawing in a journal. We’re clearly not supposed to know exactly what this means, as the net line comes from Wednesday, who says, “Secrets are the bedrock of the Addams family. The sooner I get answers, the sooner I can save Enid. Or die trying.”

Fans are already hard at work theorizing about Wednesday’s vision of Enid’s death. Knowing that Morticia has similar psychic powers, some are anticipating a tragic backstory for the Addams family matriarch. Her time at Nevermore Academy may come into play as well, but it likely won’t be the only focus of the season. Wednesday Season 1 spent a lot of time on a “mystery of the week” format, and that will likely carry over to some extent here.

Wednesday premiered in 2022 and it was a massive hit for Netflix, so the long wait for a second season has frustrated some fans. Delays were caused by Amazon’s acquisition of MGM and the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes, among other factors. There were reports of scheduling conflicts between Wednesday and Scream 7, but Ortega denied that in April, telling The Cut that she left Scream 7 because her co-star Melissa Barrera was fired. Filming for Season 2 did not begin in earnest until May of 2024, and continued until August of 2024.

Wednesday Season 2 premieres on August 6th on Netflix, followed by Part 2 on September 3rd. The first season is streaming now on Netflix.