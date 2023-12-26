Beverly Hills Cop 4: Eddie Murphy Shares Hardest Part

Beverly Hills Cop 4 star Eddie Murphy recently shared the hardest part of coming back. In an interview with People Magazine, the actor revealed how the passage of time presented a bit of a hurdle for a man of his age. Murphy started this series 40 years ago, so it's reasonable to expect some slowdown over the last couple decades. However, the Beverly Hills Cop franchise is built on action and laughs. So, the comedian answered the bell the best he could. In fact, it's a bit of the narrative reflecting real life. The trailer for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F showed off how the world-at-large has pivoted away from reckless work like the kind from the older movies. Still, Murphy is feeling his age, but isn't letting it get in the way!

"It was a hard one," Murphy explained to People. "I did Axel Foley when I was in my 20s. I am not in my 20s anymore. It was an action movie. So it was a rough one. But we got through it."

"It's a really physical movie and I had to do some physical stuff…. I like to be on the couch, I don't like to be jumping over and shooting and running," he added when asked about the stunts this time around. "And I had to do some jumping and shooting and running. And as a result… at the end of the movie, I had a knee brace and my back is messed up. But the movie is gonna be special."

Beverly Hills Cop 4 And The Long Way Back

It's been a long way to Beverly Hills Cop 4. Back in 1984, Murphy introduced the world too Axel Foley. He was 22 back then. But, now, 40-years-later, the fans are delighted to have a new Bevely Hills Cop to look forward to. While appearing on Desus & Mero, the Saturday Night Live alum told the duo that he didn't feel any pressure about coming back initially. In fact, Murphy was absolutely thrilled to be back in the saddle. "They've been trying to make another Beverly Hills Cop for 15 years now," Murphy told the former #1 show in late-nite. "Right now, Netflix has it, and they're trying to develop a script. That's what we're supposed to be doing next. But, I'm not doing nothing until the script is right."

Murphy added, "I didn't feel any pressure. When you're young, you kind of take everything for granted. So, that's all I knew. You know? Stuff started happening fast for me, so I didn't even think about it. Now, when I look back, I'm like, 'Wow! I was really young!' 48 Hrs, I'm 20 years old in 48 Hrs. You aren't thinking that at the time. But, now I can say, 'Wow. I was really young.' There was no pressure back then, I was just rolling with it."

Who Convinced Eddie Murphy To Come Back?

So, Beverly Hills Cop 4 has been in the works for a long time now. But, someone had to convince Murphy that coming back to make more was a good idea in the first place. That's no small decision as people really love these movies. Collider spoke to the comedian about the choice to don the Detroit Lions jacket again. Murphy told them that producer Jerry Bruckheimer was the biggest advocate for Beverly Hills Cop 4. That steady hand behind the scenes is a big reason for why things moved so quickly getting this project together once Netflix stepped in.

"Jerry Bruckheimer, the original producer. When he got involved, and he started developing the script, and he knew what Beverly Hills Cop was supposed to be. When he got back involved, that's when it all started to come together," Murphy shared. "Because we tried for years and years, maybe 10, 12 years, and I must have read five or six different scripts, and it was never right. The studio was like, 'Let's go. Here it is.' It was like, 'It's just not it.'"

"Jerry Bruckheimer got back in there, and he knows his shit, and he put it together. He did [Top Gun: Maverick] just last year, and Bad Boys is Jerry Bruckheimer," Murphy remembered. "So we have that same brain behind Beverly Hills Cop, and he put all the pieces in place that were required for us to make a great movie. And I'm excited for people to see it."

