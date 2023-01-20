Eddie Murphy Reveals What Convinced Him to Return for Beverly Hills Cop 4

Netflix is getting ready to release their original film You People from director Kenya Barris and it will star Jonah Hill and the legendary Eddie Murphy. The film is bringing the iconic comedian back to his comedic roots as well as bringing him back to prominence. Netflix is also producing the highly anticipated fourth film in Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop franchise, and it seems that he almost didn't appear in the sequel. In a new interview with Collider, Murphy revealed the one reason that he came aboard Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, and it makes a ton of sense.

"Jerry Bruckheimer, the original producer. When he got involved, and he started developing the script, and he knew what Beverly Hills Cop was supposed to be. When he got back involved, that's when it all started to come together," Murphy Revealed. "Because we tried for years and years, maybe 10, 12 years, and I must have read five or six different scripts, and it was never right. The studio was like, 'Let's go. Here it is.' It was like, 'It's just not it.' Jerry Bruckheimer got back in there, and he knows his shit, and he put it together. He did [Top Gun: Maverick] just last year, and Bad Boys is Jerry Bruckheimer. So we have that same brain behind Beverly Hills Cop, and he put all the pieces in place that were required for us to make a great movie. And I'm excited for people to see it."

Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were originally going to direct the sequel, but Mark Molloy is coming to helm the film. News of Paramount and Netflix partnering for a new Beverly Hills Cop movie came in November 2019. Paramount reportedly made a one-time licensing deal with Netflix to produce another Beverly Hills Cop movie, with the option for one additional sequel. Jerry Bruckheimer is also returning to produce. Mark Molloy has made a name for himself producing commercials for Apple products.

"Well, we're making another Beverly Hills cop. We start that in like a week or 10 days and that's gonna be for Netflix," Bruckheimer told ComicBook.com while promoting Top Gun: Maverick.

Netflix landing the Beverly Hills Cop sequel is a big win for the streamer, as it adds the movie to its original film slate. Another sequel starring Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America, also skipped theaters and premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2020 during the pandemic.

"Yeah, that's what we're doing after Coming 2 America, we're doing Beverly Hills Cop and then the plan is to get back on stage and do stand up and then kind of that's what I'll be doing mostly is stand up and Beverly Hills Cop," Murphy said.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley was among the nearly two-dozen projects receiving millions of tax credit incentives from California. The Netflix and Paramount Pictures sequel, again starring Eddie Murphy as wise-cracking Detroit cop Axel Foley, will cop nearly $15.8 million from the California Film Commission and is estimated to generate in-state spending of $78 million.

