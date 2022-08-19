It's been 28 years since Eddie Murphy last played Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop III, and fans of the action/comedy franchise have been waiting on news about the long-rumored fourth installment. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Mark Molloy was replacing Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah in helming the project. As of April, Beverly Hills Cop IV was still in development and a production date had yet to be set. This week while promoting Top Gun: Maverick, ComicBook.com's Chris Killian had a chat with producer Jerry Bruckheimer who revealed the fourth installment is set to begin filming very soon.

"Well, we're making another Beverly Hills cop. We start that in like a week or 10 days and that's gonna be for Netflix," Bruckheimer told us.

While Murphy was promoting Coming 2 America, he revealed Beverly Hills Cop IV was the next movie he wanted to focus on. Coming 2 America ended up skipping theaters and premiering on Prime Video in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. "Yeah, that's what we're doing after Coming 2 America, we're doing Beverly Hills Cop and then the plan is to get back on stage and do stand up and then kind of that's what I'll be doing mostly is stand up and Beverly Hills Cop," Murphy told Collider.

Beverly Hills Cop IV was among the nearly two-dozen projects that received millions of tax credit incentives from California. The Netflix and Paramount Pictures film is expected to cop nearly $15.8 million from the California Film Commission and is estimated to generate in-state spending of $78 million.

"They've been trying to make another Beverly Hills Cop for 15 years now," Murphy previously explained. "Right now, Netflix has it, and they're trying to develop a script. That's what we're supposed to be doing next. But, I'm not doing nothing until the script is right."

"I didn't feel any pressure," Murphy explained when asked about first playing Axel when he was 22. "When you're young, you kind of take everything for granted. So, that's all I knew. You know? Stuff started happening fast for me, so I didn't even think about it. Now, when I look back, I'm like, 'Wow! I was really young!' 48 Hrs, I'm 20 years old in 48 Hrs. You aren't thinking that at the time. But, now I can say, 'Wow. I was really young.' There was no pressure back then, I was just rolling with it."

Stay tuned for more updates about Beverly Hills Cop IV.

