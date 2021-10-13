Bigfoot Famous Trailer Released Online

Plenty of people have tried to get famous off of the Bigfoot legend over the years, and Gravitas Ventures has released a new trailer for a film that spoofs the phenomenon, titled Bigfoot Famous. From writer/directors Sam Milman and Peter Vass, the movie is set for release two days after Halloween, and is available now for pre-order on Apple. A horror comedy, the movie centers on the idea that when a viral video of Bigfoot emerges, a once-popular social media influencer goes on a mission to film a video with the creature so that she can try to regain her fame and reputation.

The dark comedy, filmed during the pandemic between the Redwoods and Los Angeles, was a completely improvised film that was shot in just 8 days. The cast includes Steph Barkley (Confess), Chris Kleckner (Groundlings), Anthony Ma (Scandal), Lauren Howard Hayes, Kelsey Gunn and comedians Atsuko Okatsuka and Marlon Webb.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The in-universe footage is likely inspired by the Patterson-Gimlin film, a famous piece of short footage shot by Roger Patterson and Bob Gimlin in 1967. The footage is is almost as famous as the footage of the JFK assassination in conspiracy circles, and made Patterson and Gimlin minor celebrities for the rest of their lives. In the decades since, there has been a lot of discussion and debate over whether the footage is legitimate or a hoax, but unlike some other notable cryptid sightings, neither of the people involved ever admitted to faking it, and it remains officially unexplained.

You can see the official synopsis for the movie below.

Bigfoot Famous shows how far one influencer will go for fame and how consumed our society has become with getting likes and follows. “The vanity surrounding influencer culture and the need to feel loved by millions of strangers is on full display in the film” said directors Sam Milman and Peter Vass, at the same time. They followed up their quote with an immediate “jinx”. Peter saying it a split second faster than Sam. “It represents the most significant tale of our time…how to get more followers on social media.” Peter added.

Sam Milman and Peter Vass are the filmmaking duo behind Bad Weather Films. Their first feature, Laid in America, received distribution from Universal Pictures in 2016 and starred KSI, Madison Iseman and Bobby Lee. Bigfoot Famous is their second feature film. Executive producers on the film include Joe Hodorowicz (The Cyanide & Happiness Show), Oran O’Carroll, and Adam Margules (The Vigil, Menashe).

Bigfoot Famous is now available for pre-order on digital and will be released November 2 from Gravitas Ventures. You can pre-order from Apple here.