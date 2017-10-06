Keanu Reeves Provides Major Update On ‘Bill & Ted 3’

Thanks to his turn as a dog-avenging assassin in the John Wick series, Keanu Reeves‘ career is in one of the best places it’s been since his performance in the Matrix trilogy. Many would think the actor would continue looking forward, but Reeves recently revealed that he’d be interested in starring in a sequel to one of his breakout roles, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, and hopes to make it “before I’m 60.”

“We’re trying,” Reeves admitted during a panel at New York Comic Con when asked about the project. “There’s a script out there. We’re just trying to get it made. Show business is tough.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s a cautionary tale,” Reeves shared of the potential sequel’s plot. “They’re supposed to save the world. But when we see them, they haven’t saved the world, and they’re married and have kids. And they’re playing to nobody. … But they have to write the song… and face the music! Hopefully we’ll make it before I’m 60.”

In the years since the first two films were released, Reeves focused far more on his career as an action star, going on to star in films like Speed, Constantine and 47 Ronin. For years, a follow-up to a film he starred in as a burnt out wannabe rocker was the last thing on his mind, seemingly avoiding all discussions of the film.

In the almost 30 years since the film’s initial release, the actor has seen how beloved the property is and how strong a desire exists amongst fans after all this time for a new installment. Additionally, films like The Neon Demon, The Bad Batch and Knock Knock have given the star the chance appear in more off-beat films.

Co-star Alex Winter echoed Reeves’ interest in the project last year when speaking to The Sun.

“The script is already written for the third film and much of it is set in the UK,” Winter reportedly shared. “The whole film is going to have a huge British feel….They’ll time-travel through London and meet historical figures, meaning the Queen and Winston Churchill could get cameos.”

You can next see Keanu Reeves in the sci-fi thriller Replicas.