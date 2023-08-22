Bill Skarsgård Transforms Into The Joker In DCU Fan Art

DC Studios has been working on their upcoming rebooted DC Universe slate, and they have big plans. The slate includes projects like Creature Commandos, Waller, The Authority, Swamp Thing, and The Brave and the Bold. Not much is known about DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for the future other than who will appear in the upcoming Superman: Legacy, and fans were wondering if we would see a Joker appear in this new universe. One fan even took it upon themselves to create a new piece of fan art that shows Bill Skarsgård (Barbarian, IT) as the Clown Prince of Crime in the DCU.

Bill Skarsgård Joker Fan Art

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Youssef_Defenshi created a design that shows how the Barbarian star could look as the Joker in the DCU. In the fan art, Skarsgård gets the character's classic look fully equipped with a crowbar. While we don't know when to see the Joker in the DCU, this fan art is fascinating. You can check out the fan art below.

Will The Joker Appear in the DCU?

Not much is known about the Joker appearing in the DCU, but Gunn has confirmed that no characters are off the table, including the Clown Prince of Crime. Batman, on the other hand, will be appearing prominently in the rebooted universe and will have a film titled The Brave and the Bold that will feature the Dark Knight fighting alongside his son Damian Wayne as Robin.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn explained to reporters in January of this year. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

James Gunn Was Previously Uninterested in The Joker

Back in 2021, before he took on the big job at DC Studios, Gunn was asked if he'd be interested in another Joker adaptation, and his answer may or may not surprise you. According to The Suicide Squad and Peacmaker director, he isn't interested in another Joker adaptation and is more interested in lesser-known comic book characters.

"There's all sorts of other characters I'm interested in doing. Joker isn't really one of them," Gunn previously said. "He's been done well so many times by so many people. I am much more interested in taking characters who haven't fully had their shot, or people who I [connect with]."

