Bill & Ted Face the Music “9 Months” Teaser Released

The first official teaser for Bill and Ted Face the Music has been released, and “teaser” it is. The image doesn’t actually show anything from the film, just a neon sign that says “69, dudes” and then gives way to “9 months,” starting the official countdown to the film, which will be in theaters in August. The phrase “69, dudes,” obviously, is from Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, and came up when the “main” Bill and Ted asked a time-displaced Bill and Ted from later in the movie to “guess what number we’re thinking of.” That scene has become a fairly popular meme from the film.

The first film centers on Bill S. Preston, Esq., and Ted “Theodore” Logan, a couple of teenage slackers who, unbeknownst to them, will one day write a song that changes the world and makes it a peaceful utopia. In Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, the two are murdered by evil robot versions of themselves from the future, and have to fight their way back to life by challenging the Grim Reaper in a series of contests.

So far, the sequel has walked a line of having very little information publicly available while also being pretty open about the process. You can check out the first official teaser in the tweet below.

Strange things are afoot, 9 months from today. #BillandTed3 November 21, 2019

The synopsis also teases the return of some classic Bill & Ted characters, as well as a few well-known musicians. You can read the full plot synopsis below!

“Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore Ted Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Galaxy Quest and Fun With Dick and Jane director Dean Parisot will helm Face the Music, with a script from original Bill & Ted writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Scott Kroopf will produce alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce. Steven Soderbergh, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fisher, and John Santilli will act as executive producer.

