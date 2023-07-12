Bird Box Barcelona Star Mario Casas Was a Fan of the Original Sandra Bullock Movie

Bird Box Barcelona's Mario Casas is a big fan of the original Netflix movie. In this continuation, a lot of people are looking for similar vibes to the ones from the Sandra Bullock movie from those years ago. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian sat down with the director and the cast to talk about diving back into this world. Casas is eternally grateful to be getting this shot at a massive Netflix project. He comes from a world of smaller movies, so even getting the call from the streamer had to be quite the shock. Still, Casas seems to be down for whatever the role entails. With one small preference for deep, layered characters.

"I did see the first part, and I was a fan. It was a real gift when I was offered the project in the beginning. Even without reading the script," he smiled. "I mean, it's to be a part of a film like this. I've been mainly in smaller projects and here, I love the project and I love it having deep layered characters."

Why Did Netflix Bring Back Bird Box?

Netflix knows what its doing going back to the well with Bird Box. The project was a must-see event on social media. (Even though it seems like an eternity ago was really that big Netflix heyday.) Still, you can bet that there will be some viewers that will click on Bird Box Barcelona because of the association with the first movie alone. It doesn't hurt that it looks like we're going deeper this time around.

"Bird Box became a worldwide phenomenon for being an intensely emotional story of a mother and her children fighting to survive a terrifying apocalypse. In our new chapter, our incredible filmmakers Alex and David Pastor are boldly expanding Bird Box in a globally-connected way that only Netflix can deliver," Chris Morgan said. "The result is an intense, unexpected survival story with familial emotion and heart. I can't wait for audiences around the world to see the surprising mysteries that unfold on the streets of Barcelona."

Netflix VP of Film EMEA, David Kosse added, "The original 2018 Bird Box continues to be one of the most popular films on Netflix and our new Spanish-language project presents an innovative way to expand the Bird Box universe. Alex and David Pastor presented an idea that will tell a broader story that we think that fans of the first film will enjoy."

What Is Bird Box Barcelona About?

Here's how Netflix describes the follow-up: "From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows."

