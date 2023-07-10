Netflix Releases Unknown: Killer Robots Documentary About Military AI

Today, Netflix released a new installment of Unknown, a documentary series looking into "stories of adventure and exploration," including one episode that's bound to make some headlines: a "Killer Robots" documentary that digs into the history and future of military AI. Per the synopsis, AI-powered robots are changing the face of warfare, and increasingly making their own decisions on the battlefield -- something that's certainly worth thinking about, as AI becomes more and more common as commercial entertainment software, and the conversation grows about what, if any, liability the creators of these algorithm-driven "intelligences" might be on the hook for if something goes wrong.

Obviously, on the battlefield, things are a little more high-stakes than if they just get sued for scraping copyrighted material. The challenges may be more similar than they first seem, though. As you can imagine, the rush to profit on an expanding industry is driving some of the biggest problems in both portions of the market. But while chatbot AIs are unlikely to cause any real-world Skyrim-type issues, it's not hard to imagine AI-powered military robots accidentally going over the line, or turning on their handlers, leading to catastrophic real-world consequences.

The four-part series is unfolding weekly, beginning last week with The Lost Pyramid. Next week is an episode titled Cave of Bones, which centers on discoveries in South Africa's Cradle of Humankind; the week after that is The Cosmic Time Machine, following NASA's ambitious mission to launch the James Webb Space Telescope.

Here's the official synopsis -- first for the "Killer Robots" episode, and also for Unknown as a whole.

Deep in the heart of the military-industrial complex, a new kind of soldier is being developed. AI-powered robots are changing the face of warfare, and increasingly making their own decisions on the battlefield. This film follows the soldiers and scientists racing to build these technologies, and the activists on a mission to expose their dangerous potential.

Unknown is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Premiering weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera. From unearthing the world's oldest graveyard to a heart-pounding look at the use of artificial intelligence in warfare, get ready to embark on a thrilling expedition that will broaden your horizons and awaken the adventurer within.