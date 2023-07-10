The Lincoln Lawyer Takes Over Netflix Top 10 After New Season Debut

Mickey Haller made his triumphant return to Netflix last week with the arrival of the first half of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2. The series was an instant hit when it first arrived on Netflix in 2022, so much so that the streaming service renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for a second season just days after its premiere. Now, a year later, the second season has arrived, and subscribers have quickly jumped back in for more.

The first batch of episodes from The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 arrived on Netflix late last week, and it has already risen to the top of the streamer's TV rankings. Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features The Lincoln Lawyer in the number one overall position, passing the likes of Black Mirror and The Witcher.

The Lincoln Lawyer will likely stick around in the Netflix Top 10 for a while, as it has another batch of episodes on the way. Five more episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 will arrive on August 3rd.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 below!