Black Adam to Remains in Top Spot at Box Office for Third Straight Weekend

Black Adam remains in the top spot at the box office for the third weekend. The film that gave Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson the biggest opening weekend of his career as a leading man, and that crossed $100 million domestic in its second weekend, will add $18.5 million to its domestic total in weekend three. That brings its domestic gross to $137.4 million. Black Adam hasn't had much competition in its three weeks at the box office thus far, but that will all change when Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens on Friday, likely taking that top spot from the DC movie. Black Adam earned a B+ CinemaScore, and there is a significant gap between critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Black Adam's critics' consensus on the site reads, "Black Adam may end up pointing the way to an exciting future for DC films, but as a standalone experience, it's a wildly uneven letdown." ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine sees Black Adam as the first push righting the DC Universe's cinematic ship. In his 3.5-out-of-5 review of the film, he writes, "Is Black Adam the movie that will singlehandedly bring back the DC Cinematic Universe to stand toe to toe with what Marvel has built? No, but it's certainly laying the groundwork for this to be a possibility down the line. Black Adam is a fun, frenzied, and flawed film that answers the prayers of many while also giving viewers an action-packed thrill ride with plenty of charisma from its key players. (I would also be doing the movie a disservice if I didn't mention the amazing "pop" my screening received during the post-credit scene, which might just rival Captain America picking up Thor's hammer for the biggest reaction ever heard in a theater.) It's a roller coaster ride and, if you walk in with that mindset, you're going to have a good time." Black Adam's continued success is bad news for Once Piece Film Red, the anime film opening this weekend. The full list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.

1. Black Adam (Photo: DC) Week Three

Weekend: $18.5 million

$18.5 million Total: $137.3 million

In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed, and Black Adam has gone from man to myth to legend. Now free, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone. Jaume Collet-Serra directed Black Adam from a script by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan.

2. One Piece Film: Red (Photo: Toei Animation) Opening Weekend

Total: $9.45 million Uta is a beloved singer, renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Her voice is described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. Gorō Taniguchi directed One Piece Film: Red, based on the One Piece manga series by Eiichiro Oda. The film's English voice cast includes Colleen Clinkenbeard Carroll as Monkey D. Luffy, Jim Foronda as Gordon, Brandon Potter as Shanks, Micah Solusod as Koby, Tyson Rineheart as Bartolomeo, Sonny Strait as Usopp, Luci Christian as Nami, Matt Mercer as Law, Eric Vale as Sanji, Brina Palencia as Chopper, Christopher R. Sabat as Roronoa Zoro, Ian Sinclair as Brook, Stephanie Young as Robin, Rachel Robinson as Brulee, Jason Marnocha as Oven, and AmaLee as Uta.

3. Ticket to Paradise (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week Three

Weekend: $8.5 million

$8.5 million Total: $46.7 million

A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Ol Parker directed Ticket to Paradise from a screenplay he co-wrote with Pipski. The movie stars George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier, and Lucas Bravo.

4. Smile (Photo: Paramount) Week Six

Weekend: $4 million

$4 million Total: $99.1 million

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Parker Finn directed Smile, expanding on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn't Slept. Smile stars Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan.

5. Prey for the Devil (Photo: Lionsgate) Week Two

Weekend: $3.88

$3.88 Total: $13.6 million

The Roman Catholic Church combats a global rise in demonic possessions by reopening schools to train priests to perform exorcisms. Although nuns are forbidden to perform this ritual, a professor recognizes Sister Ann's gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline, she soon finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl who's possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years earlier. Daniel Stamm directed Prey for the Devil from a screenplay written by Robert Zappia. The movie stars Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Lisa Palfrey, Nicholas Ralph, Virginia Madsen, and Ben Cross.

6. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Week Fiv

Weekend: $3.36 million

$3.36 million Total: $36.5 million

When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar, and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle's existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places. Will Speck and Josh Gordon directed Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile from a screenplay by William Davies, based on the children's books Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and The House on East 88th Street by Bernard Waber. It stars Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, and Brett Gelman.

7. The Banshees of Inisherin (Photo: Searchlight Pictures) Week Three

Weekend: $2 million

$2 million Total: $3 million On a remote island off the coast of Ireland, Pádraic is devastated when his buddy Colm suddenly puts an end to their lifelong friendship. With help from his sister and a troubled young islander, Pádraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship by any means necessary. However, as Colm's resolve only strengthens, he soon delivers an ultimatum that leads to shocking consequences. Martin McDonagh wrote and directed Banshees of Inisherin. It stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan.

8. Till (Photo: United Artists Releasing) Week Four

Weekend: $1.88 million

$1.88 million Total: $6.5 million The true story of Mamie Till-Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. Chinonye Chukwu directed Till from a screenplay she co-wrote with Michael Reilly, and Keith Beauchamp. The film stars Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett, and Whoopi Goldberg.

9. Halloween Ends (Photo: Universal / Blumhouse) Week Four

Weekend: $1.44 million

$1.44 million Total: $63.4 million

Four years after her last encounter with masked killer Michael Myers, Laurie Strode is living with her granddaughter and trying to finish her memoir. Myers hasn't been seen since, and Laurie finally decides to liberate herself from rage and fear and embrace life. However, when a young man stands accused of murdering a boy that he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that forces Laurie to confront the evil she can't control. David Gordon Green directed Halloween Ends from a screenplay he co-wrote with Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernier. The film stars Jamie Lee Curtis, James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Rohan Campbell, and Kyle Richards.