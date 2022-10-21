Rotten Tomatoes Scores Debated by Comic Book Movie Fans After Black Adam Score
Comic book movie fans are debating the usefulness of Rotten Tomatoes scores after Black Adam got it's first round of reactions. Dwayne Johnson's big DC Comics project is almost here and things are split right down the middle. On the review aggregator site, Black Adam sits at 50% freshness. While that's the critics score and not the audience score, it feels like some of the viewers are spooked by that early reaction. That's not going to stop Johnson and Warner Bros. Discovery from pressing forward. Other fans are pointing toward the other Rotten Tomatoes arguments of the past few years. Until a movie releases, no one really knows. Regardless, the arguments rage on.
Johnson previously talked to EstoEs COMBO about how the fandom is guiding some of these decisions now. "The fans will always guide you where you need to go. That's the new era I talk about in the DC Universe. And in the DC Universe — they haven't always listened to fans in the past, but things are different," the star explained. "In Black Adam, things are different. So that's why we can introduce the JSA. That's why in Black Adam, Superman, Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Flash — they all co-exist in our world. Black Adam's not over here, and Joker's over here, and you know, Justice League is over here. In our world, they all exist."
Rotten tomatoes thinks Ant-Man 2 is better than the Joker pic.twitter.com/ioiwxfvXkq— Sixth ⚡️ (@SixthPunisher) October 18, 2022
Do you think Rotten Tomatoes is useful? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the chaos down below:
Put it out to pasture
I wish Rotten Tomatoes didn’t exist so people could stop pretending they don’t care about those scores.— Jay.Spookystick 🎃 (@goji_jay) October 19, 2022
Isn't everybody tired?
Rotten tomatoes scores only matters to some people when it's about trash talking MoS & BvS.— Feat. Sum (@Sumaira____) October 19, 2022
Basically this
Rotten Tomatoes doesn’t matter until a movie I dislike gets terrible scores and I can laugh.— ︎ ً (@HailEternal) October 19, 2022
LOL some of these takes
ROTTEN TOMATOES HAS FAR FROM HOME AT A 93%, THAT SITE IS GARBAGE. https://t.co/L7S497839r— 🔑 (they/them) (@_VYGRR) October 18, 2022
Nothing good can come from this
Black Adam fans seeing their Rotten Tomatoes score update pic.twitter.com/OLM4cq2dJW— Blu (@bluboy43) October 19, 2022
Some fans are taking it well
Does Rotten tomatoes score matter ? #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/kxwhFV5QlN— 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 of North (@Itssan17) October 19, 2022
It has begun
People using Rotten Tomatoes to form an opinion?? pic.twitter.com/USFFkfZHSC— Officer Martinez ➐ (@CBMovieFan) October 18, 2022
A lot of noise
Ya’ll went from “BvS bombed with the critics it was a failure!!!” to “Rotten Tomatoes doesn’t mean anything!!!” real quick pic.twitter.com/QRsMTwxhTr— Stallion (@Spagggs) October 18, 2022