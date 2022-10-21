Rotten Tomatoes Scores Debated by Comic Book Movie Fans After Black Adam Score

Comic book movie fans are debating the usefulness of Rotten Tomatoes scores after Black Adam got it's first round of reactions. Dwayne Johnson's big DC Comics project is almost here and things are split right down the middle. On the review aggregator site, Black Adam sits at 50% freshness. While that's the critics score and not the audience score, it feels like some of the viewers are spooked by that early reaction. That's not going to stop Johnson and Warner Bros. Discovery from pressing forward. Other fans are pointing toward the other Rotten Tomatoes arguments of the past few years. Until a movie releases, no one really knows. Regardless, the arguments rage on.

Johnson previously talked to EstoEs COMBO about how the fandom is guiding some of these decisions now. "The fans will always guide you where you need to go. That's the new era I talk about in the DC Universe. And in the DC Universe — they haven't always listened to fans in the past, but things are different," the star explained. "In Black Adam, things are different. So that's why we can introduce the JSA. That's why in Black Adam, Superman, Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Flash — they all co-exist in our world. Black Adam's not over here, and Joker's over here, and you know, Justice League is over here. In our world, they all exist."

Rotten tomatoes thinks Ant-Man 2 is better than the Joker pic.twitter.com/ioiwxfvXkq — Sixth ⚡️ (@SixthPunisher) October 18, 2022

