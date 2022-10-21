Black Adam Ending Explained

Black Adam finally premiered in theaters this past weekend, ushering in a new era of the live-action DC Films world. The film not only featured the long-awaited live-action debut of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, but a surprising roster of heroes and villains from across DC Comics — all of which culminated in an epic battle that fans had to see to believe. If you need help breaking down the finale of Black Adam, here's what you need to know. Obviously, spoilers for Black Adam below! Only look if you want to know!

The film ultimately led to a fight between Black Adam, the members of the Justice Society, and Ishmael Gregor/ Sabbac (Marwan Kenzari), with the fate of the nation of Kahndaq — and, eventually, the world — hanging in the balance. Initially, Sabbac rose to power after Black Adam had already willingly agreed to lose his powers and be held captive in a Task Force X prison, leaving the JSA to fight the villain by themselves. After Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Albert Rothstein / Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) all failed to stop Sabbac, Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) developed his own strategy. He traps Sabbac in the ruins of Khandaq's old palace and fights him off, astral-projecting to Adam in the prison (while, might we add, using magic very similarly to his Injustice 2 finishing move) just before dying. Adam escapes his bonds, gains his powers again, and fights Sabbac alongside Hawkman — who is also wielding Fate's helmet.

Ultimately, Adam delivers the final blow, literally ripping Sabbac in half longways. He and the JSA then part ways on good terms, leaving Adam to rule over Kahndaq. After briefly sitting on the palace's throne, he decides to smash it altogether, arguing that he would rather be a protector than a ruler. This then goes into the film's credits scene, which sets up the larger ramifications of Adam being a major player in the DC universe.

Will there be a Black Adam sequel?

While a Black Adam sequel has not been officially announced by Warner Bros., there's definitely a lot of excitement surrounding the possibility. That, combined with the film's impressive opening-weekend box office, indicates that we might not have to wait too long.

"Don't worry," producer Beau Flynn told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "This one will be fast."

"It's not going to take that long. I can promise you that," producer Hiram Garcia echoed. "We aways hope the first domino's the easy one... We'll get cooking on it fast, that's for sure."

"We will open up the magic wagon, we'll have the script ready, pretty fast," Flynn added.

