Injustice Developer Hoping for Doctor Fate Movie After Black Adam

The creator of Injustice is hyping up Pierce Brosnan's version of Doctor Fate in Black Adam. Despite the fact that there's a new superhero movie every month and an endless supply of superhero television shows, there are still a vast number of amazing characters that have yet to be brought to the big screen or done justice in live action. Both DC and Marvel largely focused on the biggest names like Batman, Superman, Spider-Man, Hulk, and Captain America, but now that superheroes are part of mainstream culture and studios can explore riskier characters, we're starting to see those lesser known heroes. Although Doctor Fate isn't totally unknown, the mainstream audience is likely being introduced to him for the first time with the Black Adam movie.

Mortal Kombat and Injustice creator Ed Boon took to Twitter to talk about Black Adam, but particularly focused on Doctor Fate. The game designer noted that he thinks that Doctor Fate should get his own film following his debut in Black Adam. Following his tweet, he noted that Doctor Fate was trending on Twitter, seemingly suggesting that the hype for this version of the character was palpable. As of right now, it's unclear what the future for Doctor Fate is in the DC cinematic universe, but the strong reception would suggest that Warner Bros. must be evaluating its options. Actor Pierce Brosnan has a knack for charming audiences and creating a strong impression given his history as characters like James Bond, so perhaps they'll give him his own movie or develop a TV series around his character.

Can we all agree that a Dr. Fate movie needs to be made? pic.twitter.com/SG1pMlbvaT — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 22, 2022

Doctor Fate was featured prominently in Injustice 2 after only having his costume featured in the first game. Unfortunately, he died in the game, so it's unknown if he will make an appearance in a hypothetical third game. Of course, it's a superhero game with all kinds of wild twists and turns, so bringing someone back from the dead isn't exactly a wild idea, especially for a beloved character.

Black Adam is in theaters now. Do you want to see a Doctor Fate movie? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.