Black Adam HBO Max Release Date Revealed

The Dwayne Johnson-starring DC film Black Adam will be arriving on HBO Max in one week. Movies released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures typically wind up on HBO Max a few weeks or months after their premiere. The streaming service allows another opportunity and avenue for fans to watch their favorite films either for a second or third time, or for the first time if they skipped theaters. Black Adam landed in theaters on October 21, and it was only a matter of time before HBO Max got its streaming hands on it. December 16th is the date Dwayne Johnson and Black Adam make their HBO Max debut.

Black Adam fans will want to mark Friday, December 16th on their calendars. HBO Max will make Black Adam available for all subscribers to stream, adding it to its library of DC films like DC League of Super-Pets (where Johnson voices Krypto), The Batman, Shazam!, Aquaman, and Zack Snyder's Justice League. Black Adam, along with the future of DC Studios, has been in the news this week, after reports of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran reshuffling the entire film slate, leaving the fates of Man of Steel 2, Wonder Woman 3, and others up in the air.

Black Adam 2 in Jeopardy

The odds of a sequel to Black Adam are in jeopardy. It's now being reported that the underperformance of Black Adam has made Johnson's future in the DC franchise much more unclear, as the new DC Studios era begins under James Gunn and Peter Safran. With rumors now swirling that Gunn and Safran are close to revealing their plans for the DCU, figuring out how The Rock's Black Adam fits into the mix (or not) is indeed a big piece of the puzzle.

"Also unlikely is a sequel to Black Adam," a report from THR reads. "Despite the hype surrounding the movie of launching a new corner of DC, a lot of it led by star Dwayne Johnson, the movie has only grossed $385 million worldwide and insiders at the studio say the movie, which cost more than $190 million to produce (two sources peg the actual cost at $230 million, not including marketing), will be lucky to break even, even considering ancillary revenue. Even if the movie does eke out a minimal profit, any follow-up's inherent rising costs dim the prospect of a sequel."

Black Adam makes its HBO Max debut on Friday, December 16th.