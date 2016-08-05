Black Adam Trailer Teases Suicide Squad Crossover

Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) is recruiting a new squad in the latest trailer for DC's Black Adam. Oscar and Emmy winner Davis starred as the A.R.G.U.S. Director and Task Force X shot caller in Suicide Squad and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, reprising the role in episodes of Peacemaker and a spinoff in the works at HBO Max. In Thursday's new Black Adam trailer unleashing the god-like Teth-Adam (Dwayne Johnson) after 5,000 years of imprisonment, it's going to take a team of modern-day heroes to stop the vengeful Black Adam from doling out his unique form of justice: the Justice Society.

The new footage, which you can watch above, shows Waller working with the Justice Society to lock down "loose cannon" Black Adam, the "next Superman" Waller warned about in 2016's Suicide Squad. Instead of the worst of the worst recruited to Task Force X — a squad of conscripted criminals that has counted such members as Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Bloodsport (Idris Elba) — Waller is calling on the best of the best.

"You find us a cell that can hold him, we'll take care of the rest," says Carter Hall (Aldis Hodge), a.k.a. Hawkman, the Justice Society leader who wields a suit constructed of gravity-defying Nth metal.

The team includes 19-year-old Maxine Hunkel (Quintessa Swindell), a.k.a. Cyclone, a literal force of nature who can telepathically control the wind after being subjected to nanotechnology experimentation by evil scientists; Al Rothstein (Noah Centineo), an optimistic 20-year-old new recruit who can transform his molecular structure to grow in size to towering heights as the superhero Atom Smasher; and Kent Nelson (Pierce Brosnan), an academic and magic-wielding clairvoyant whose ancient alien helmet transforms him into the sorcerer Doctor Fate.

"You know good and well I can't tell you nothing about how she fits into the story," Hodge told ComicBook and other press about Amanda Waller's role during a Black Adam trailer screening on Thursday. "All I can say is that I may have exchanged a few words with her. You know what I'm saying? And that's all I can say. But I will say, personally, it was awesome, awesome, awesome to be able to share the screen space with Miss Legendary, Viola Davis."

In a world where Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) exist, the Justice Society isn't the "new Justice League."

"We came first [in the comics]. All right? Let's get that straight," Hodge told the press. "Justice Society was the very first superhero team in the existence of ever."

In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man, to myth, to legend. Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone.

Black Adam opens in theaters on October 21.