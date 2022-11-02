Black Panther Producer Reveals Bad News for Disney+ Spinoff

Marvel introduced movie-goers to the world of Wakanda during the events of Black Panther, a fictional country that's since become a major locale in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because of the expansive world-building brought forth by Ryan Coogler and his team of filmmakers, the Black Panther franchise quickly became a foundational building block of storytelling within the franchise, meaning it was inevitable the property would receive its own Disney+ at one point or another. While reports have suggested a Kingdom of Wakanda series could follow Danai Gurira's Okoye, Black Panther producer Nate Moore revealed in one recent interview the show isn't as far along as some would think.

"Because of the amount of time and attention that went into this film, and frankly the Ironheart show, that is probably not as far along as people want it to be, but there are certainly great ideas that we're still talking to Ryan about. So, we'll see how far we can get with it," Moore said in a recent chat with Collider.

Under his new first look deal with Disney, Coogler and his Proximity Media banner are serving as producers on Ironheart. Because of the filmmaker's increasingly busy schedule, Moore added both he and Coogler are waiting to see the response to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before committing to a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore continued. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

﻿Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.