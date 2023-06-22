Who do you trust... to make an opening credits sequence without artificial intelligence? On Wednesday, Disney+ debuted the first episode of Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, its paranoid espionage series putting Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury at the center of a clandestine invasion of Earth by shape-shifting Skrulls. Director Ali Salem revealed that VFX company Method Studios used AI to design the animated Secret Invasion opening credits, explaining that the AI toolset-generated titles "came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity" theme of the show, where even familiar faces could be body-snatched imposters.

After Secret Invasion's AI intro sparked backlash online and criticisms that the controversial technology might have cost artists their jobs, Method Studios issued a response to the outcry:

"Working on Secret Invasion, a captivating show exploring the infiltration of aliens into human society, provided an exceptional opportunity to delve into the intriguing realm of AI, specifically for creating unique character attributes and movements. Utilizing a custom AI tool for this particular element perfectly aligned with the project's overall theme and the desired aesthetic," Method Studios said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). "The production process was highly collaborative and iterative, with a dedicated focus on this specific application of an AI toolset. It involved a tremendous effort by talented art directors, animators (proficient in both 2D and 3D), artists, and developers, who employed conventional techniques to craft all the other aspects of the project."

Method emphasized that "while the AI component provided optimal results, AI is just one tool among the array of toolsets our artists used. No artists' jobs were replaced by incorporating these new tools; instead, they complemented and assisted our creative teams."

According to the award-winning global VFX company that has worked on Marvel Studios series Loki, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel, Method's "team of designers skillfully leveraged the power of both existing and custom AI technologies to apply the otherworldly and alien look. The entire process, guided by expert art direction, encompassed the initial storyboard phase, illustration, AI generation, 2D/3D animation and culminated in the final compositing stage."

A handful of artists are credited with the main title sequence in the "Resurrection" series premiere end credits: Method Studios executive producer Adrienne Mitchell, senior design producer Claire Dorwart, creative lead Theo Daley, art director Keri Moller, AI TD (technical director) Sagans Carle, VFX technical director Zach Lewis, and animator Andrew Hess, from a concept by Felix Śoletić.

